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5000 series
True Wireless Headphones
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Your life, your moves, your music
Noise Canceling Pro
Two mics for clear calls
IPX4 water protection
Secure fit
Clear calls, using one earbud or both
With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
Easy control and pairing
Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.
Great sound from 12 mm neodymium drivers
On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen-perfectly tuned 12 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.
Handy wireless charging case. Get up to 22 hours play time
No matter what your day brings, these headphones can keep up. You get 7 hours play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds, and a fully charged case gives you another 15 hours. The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.
IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro
These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.
Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more
The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes, or control the Voice Enhanced Mode.
Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.
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