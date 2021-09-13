Search terms

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT5556WT/97
      Your life, your moves, your music

      Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit,

      Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit, See all benefits

        Your life, your moves, your music

        • Noise Canceling Pro
        • Two mics for clear calls
        • IPX4 water protection
        • Secure fit

        Clear calls, using one earbud or both

        With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

        Easy control and pairing

        Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        Great sound from 12 mm neodymium drivers

        On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen-perfectly tuned 12 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

        Handy wireless charging case. Get up to 22 hours play time

        No matter what your day brings, these headphones can keep up. You get 7 hours play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds, and a fully charged case gives you another 15 hours. The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

        These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

        The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes, or control the Voice Enhanced Mode.

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 12468 4
          Depth
          4.3
          Gross weight
          0.189
          Height
          15.7
          Nett weight
          0.048
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box
          Tare weight
          0.141
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          9.6

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          20
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12468 1
          Gross weight
          4.68
          Height
          22
          Length
          47.2
          Nett weight
          0.96
          Tare weight
          3.72
          Width
          22.2

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          5
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 12468 8
          Gross weight
          1.06
          Height
          19.2
          Length
          23
          Nett weight
          0.24
          Tare weight
          0.82
          Width
          10.5

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable

        • ANC features

          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes
          ANC technology
          Hybrid, ANC Pro
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Microphone for ANC
          4 mic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          up to 10
          Supported codec
          • AAC
          • SBC
          • aptx
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Auto pause (IR sensor)
          Yes
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch
          Water resistance
          IPX4

        • Design

          Color
          White
          Wearing style
          In-ear

        • Power

          Battery capacity(Case)
          500mAh
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          55mAh
          Battery life standby time
          200 hr
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Ploymer (built-in)
          Battery weight (Total)
          12.7 g
          Charging time
          < 2
          Fast charging time
          15 minis for 1 hr
          Music play time (ANC off)
          8 + 20 hrs
          Music play time (ANC on)
          7 + 15 hrs
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Talk time
          8 hr
          Wireless charging
          Yes

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.2
          Depth (with stand)
          3.9
          Height
          2.25
          Height (with stand)
          3.1
          Weight
          0.01
          Weight (with stand)
          0.048
          Width
          1.96
          Width (with stand)
          7.9

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Open
          Driver type
          Dynamic
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          5
          Sensitivity
          105 dB(1k Hz)
          Speaker diameter
          12

        • Telecommunication

          ENC microphone
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant activation
          Voice controlled
          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

