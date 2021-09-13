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    • Your life, your moves, your music Your life, your moves, your music Your life, your moves, your music

      5000 series True Wireless Headphones

      TAT5556BK/97

      Your life, your moves, your music

      Music or calls, these attractive true wireless headphones are ready. Noise Canceling Pro tunes out background noise-perfect for listening outdoors or on a commute. You get a secure comfy fit.

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      5000 series True Wireless Headphones

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      Your life, your moves, your music

      • Noise Canceling Pro
      • Two mics for clear calls
      • IPX4 water protection
      • Secure fit

      Clear calls, using one earbud or both

      With two mics focused on the sound of your voice, you'll be heard clearly-and you can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mics are automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      Easy control and pairing

      Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      Great sound from 12 mm neodymium drivers

      On your way. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen-perfectly tuned 12 mm drivers give you great sound for every track, playlist, and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

      Handy wireless charging case. Get up to 22 hours play time

      No matter what your day brings, these headphones can keep up. You get 7 hours play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds, and a fully charged case gives you another 15 hours. The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

      These true wireless headphones don't just look great-they also let you focus. Advanced noise cancellation filters out unwanted sounds, and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engage Voice Enhanced Mode on the Philips Headphones app to chat to someone nearby without removing an earbud.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound and more

      The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also use the app to switch between preset noise-cancellation modes, or control the Voice Enhanced Mode.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tips on each earbud insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The 'hockey stick' form factor keeps each earbud secure.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        105 dB(1k Hz)
        Speaker diameter
        12  mm
        Maximum power input
        5  mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        Maximum range
        up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        • AAC
        • SBC
        • aptx
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        47.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        20
        Width
        22.2  cm
        Gross weight
        4.68  kg
        Height
        22  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12467 4
        Nett weight
        0.96  kg
        Tare weight
        3.72  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Auto pause (IR sensor)
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        23  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        5
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        19.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.24  kg
        Gross weight
        1.06  kg
        Tare weight
        0.82  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12467 1

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Talk time
        8 hr
        Charging time
        < 2  hour(s)
        Wireless charging
        Yes
        Music play time (ANC on)
        7 + 15  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        8 + 20  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        12.7  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        500  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        55  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        200 hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        15.7  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Depth
        4.3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 12467 7
        Gross weight
        0.189  kg
        Nett weight
        0.048  kg
        Tare weight
        0.141  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2.25  cm
        Width
        1.96  cm
        Depth
        2.2  cm
        Weight
        0.01  kg
        Height (with stand)
        3.1  cm
        Width (with stand)
        7.9  cm
        Depth (with stand)
        3.9  cm
        Weight (with stand)
        0.048  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        In-ear

      • Telecommunication

        ENC microphone
        Yes

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid, ANC Pro
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Voice controlled
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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