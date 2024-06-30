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Open-ear wireless sports headphones
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Free your ears. Hear it all.
Open-ear fit
Clear call quality
Balanced sound wherever you are
These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
AI mic for clear call quality
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
An IPX4 rating and powerful 13 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather. The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.
Sound without earphones. Open-ear design
With specialized chamber and algorithm, Directional Acoustic technology beams music into your ear canal, minimizing leakage and vibration and retaining detail and bass. All the benefits of an open-ear design with improved sound quality and comfort.
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