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    • Music to calls, flow through your day Music to calls, flow through your day Music to calls, flow through your day

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT3508BK/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Music to calls, flow through your day

      Always be working it! These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds sound great, and they reduce wind noise. You can immerse in your tunes and enjoy clear calls on the go. Slip the charging case into your pocket and you’re set for the day.

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      Music to calls, flow through your day

      • Natural sound
      • Noise Canceling
      • Clearer calls on the go
      • Bluetooth LE Audio*
      Always hear your music. Noise Canceling

      Always hear your music. Noise Canceling

      Noise canceling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.

      Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

      Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

      When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!

      Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

      Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

      These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec* to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 10 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

      Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. They'll stay protected and charging when you're not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

      Multipoint connection and touch controls

      Touch controls on the earbud stalks keep things simple and multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them during a quick workout or on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.

      No worries. Up to 21 hours play time with the case

      You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 14 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

      You can use the Philips Headphones app to customize noise canceling, turn auto wind noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds, and you can keep your headphone's software up to date via the app too.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear tips insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that helps diminish external noise. Plus, the stalks make these earbuds easy to insert and remove.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        95 dB (1k Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • TMAP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        29.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        25.5  cm
        Gross weight
        3.83  kg
        Height
        27.7  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 13160 3
        Nett weight
        1.584  kg
        Tare weight
        2.246  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Google fast pair
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        13.7  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        11.7  cm
        Height
        11.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.198  kg
        Gross weight
        0.41  kg
        Tare weight
        0.212  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 13160 0

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        7 + 14  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        11.5  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        400  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        55  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        13  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        11  cm
        Depth
        4.2  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 13160 6
        Gross weight
        0.113  kg
        Nett weight
        0.066  kg
        Tare weight
        0.047  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        an AI mic
        Wind noise reduction
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        6.28 x 2.81 x 3.54  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.52 x 2.14 x 2.55  cm
        Total weight
        0.045  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20310 5

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes
        Auto wind noise cancelation
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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      • Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.

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