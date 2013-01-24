Home
      Overall rating / 5

      Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call

      T3265 dedicates snug and feather light fit, stylish design with IPX4 water-proof for better comfort even in running.Two microphones offer an amazing clear noise cancelling for crystal call.13mm driver with classy BT chip brings great sound See all benefits

        Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call

        • Bluetooth®
        • Pink

        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Touch control to manage the music and call

        Touch control, Use the touch to manage your music and call conveniently. you can play&pause, play previous&next track music and answer or reject the call.

        Easy way to wake your phone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant by touching the earphone,then you can ask the phone to play some music, call or check the weather and more

        Capacitive sensor, Detect the headphone in or out

        The built-in capacitive sensor, Music pauses automatically when you take an earphone out. It can prevent the earphones from triggering by mistake

        Clear Voice Cancelling with 2 MICs

        The Clear Voice Cancelling with built-in two microphones give you clear call experience.

        13mm driver with BT 5.2 classy BT chip

        13mm speaker driver and classy BT 5.2 chip deliver you great sound

        Smart paring,automatically find your bluetooth device

        These earphones are ready to pair the instant you open the charging case, Once thery are paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with

        Mirroring technology for headphone connection

        Use the advanced TWS retransmission technology to make the connection more stable without latency between two earphones

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Semi-closed
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 ohm
          Speaker diameter
          13mm
          Sensitivity
          98  dB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20000 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • Streaming Format: SBC
          • aptX
          • AAC
          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Maximum range
          up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Talk time
          4 hrs
          Music play time
          6+18  hr
          Charging time
          2  hr
          Standby time
          25 hr

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          14.7  cm
          Width
          4.4  cm
          Depth
          9.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.171  kg
          Nett weight
          0.051  kg
          Tare weight
          0.12  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11712 9

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          43  cm
          Width
          28.6  cm
          Height
          18.3  cm
          Gross weight
          4.93  kg
          Nett weight
          1.224  kg
          Tare weight
          3.706  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11712 6

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          27  cm
          Width
          10.3  cm
          Height
          16.2  cm
          Gross weight
          1.12  kg
          Nett weight
          0.306  kg
          Tare weight
          0.814  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11712 3

