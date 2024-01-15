Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Get your music on Get your music on Get your music on
    • Play Pause

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT1209BK/97

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Get your music on

      The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes, and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass, and a pocket-sized charging case, these super-small and comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day-and night.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      True Wireless Headphones

      Similar products

      See all True Wireless Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      True Wireless Headphones
      - {discount-value}

      True Wireless Headphones

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Get your music on

      • Small buds. Great value
      • Natural sound. Dynamic bass
      • Pocket-sized charging case
      • Clear calls
      Small and comfy earbuds that love a big bassline

      Small and comfy earbuds that love a big bassline

      These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound. Tap the left earbud to activate dynamic bass and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines, even when listening quietly.

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Solid Bluetooth connection

      Solid Bluetooth connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Pocket-sized charging case

      The slimline charging case slips easily into a pocket, so you can keep your earbuds protected and charging while you're not using them. Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them during a quick workout or on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.

      Up to 18 hours play time with the case

      You get 6 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 12 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      Comfy fit and handy on-ear touch controls

      The ear tips rest gently but securely in your ear canal and interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers let you find your perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple. Activate the dynamic bass-boost function, control playback or pick up a call--and more.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 10 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        97 dB (-10 dbfs 1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        24.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        21.8  cm
        Gross weight
        2.355  kg
        Height
        19.8  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 13995 1
        Nett weight
        1.2  kg
        Tare weight
        1.155  kg

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        11.2  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10  cm
        Height
        8.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.15  kg
        Gross weight
        0.258  kg
        Tare weight
        0.108  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 13995 8

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        6 + 12  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        7.5  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        300  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        40  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        9.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9  cm
        Depth
        3.2  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 13995 4
        Gross weight
        0.069  kg
        Nett weight
        0.05  kg
        Tare weight
        0.019  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        5.80 x 3.59 x 2.52  cm
        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        2.23 x 1.79 x 2.19  cm
        Total weight
        0.03  kg

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter


      Exclusive member benefits & promotions

      Enjoy $30 off your first order*

      Receive the latest updates on events

      Early access events

      Members only promotions

      Welcome & birthday offers 

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
      **Terms & conditions apply

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.