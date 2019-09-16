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    • Ditch the wires. Ditch the wires. Ditch the wires.

      7000 series Wireless Headphone

      TAST702BK/00

      Ditch the wires.

      These true wireless in-ear sports earphones love it when you sweat. IPX5 splash resistance and UV clean technology mean you’ll stay fresh however hard you go. You get up to 24 hours play time with the portable charging case.

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      7000 series Wireless Headphone

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      7000 series

      Wireless Headphone

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      Ditch the wires.

      Train free.

      • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
      • In-ear
      • 6+18 hrs play time
      • Secure fit

      Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

      es of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

      Perfect seal, great passive noise isolation

      No matter how hard you go, these headphones stay in place. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers in small, medium, and large let you find the perfect in-ear fit for you.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      The user-friendly buttons let you pause your playlist and take calls all without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

      Tap the earbud to control music and calls

      Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver detailed sound and strong bass. Simply tap the earbud to pause your playlist and take calls-all without touching your smartphone.

      Get up to 24 hours play time with the case

      Throw a fully charged case in your gym bag and you get up to 24 hours play time.

      IPX5 waterproof. Waterproof and sweat-proof

      These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.

      Portable charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket

      Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.

      UV cleaning. Place earpieces in charging case to clean

      You can keep these sports headphones as fresh as your workout beats. Simply place the earpieces in the charging case, and a UV cleaning cycle removes acteria.

      3 interchangeable ear-tip covers for a perfect in-ear fit

      Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal.

      Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1.5 hours

      If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.

      6 hours play time from a single charge

      A single charge allows around 6 hours play time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        6 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Sensitivity
        94  dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        33.5  cm
        Gross weight
        6.837  kg
        Height
        24.5  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10085 2
        Nett weight
        2.184  kg
        Tare weight
        4.653  kg

      • Convenience

        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Reject call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        16  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        16  cm
        Height
        11  cm
        Nett weight
        0.273  kg
        Gross weight
        0.78  kg
        Tare weight
        0.507  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10085 9

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        6+18  hour(s)
        Standby time
        100 hr
        Talk time
        6+18 hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10085 5
        Gross weight
        0.237  kg
        Nett weight
        0.091  kg
        Tare weight
        0.146  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        8  cm
        Height
        3.9  cm
        Width
        3.81  cm
        Weight
        0.064  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes
        Ear caps
        3 sizes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20055 5

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