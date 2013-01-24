Home
      -{discount-value}

      Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Prep dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM, and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you’ll get the recipe just right. See all benefits

        The kitchen radio

        • DAB+
        • Bluetooth®

        Great in the kitchen

        From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening while you cook! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations.

        Clear display. Kitchen timer

        See how long your dish has left to cook, at a glance. This portable radio boasts a kitchen timer, which is simple to set via the radio menu. The digital display shows a countdown timer in hours, minutes, and seconds.

        Beautiful design that fits right in

        A light wood cabinet surrounds the black gloss display panel and the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. There are buttons on the front of the radio for tuning, source selection, and more. Volume up/down is controlled via the sleek rotary dial.

        Compact and convenient

        Using the plug socket for your food mixer? Keep the music going with batteries instead. When you're done whisking, plug the portable radio into a mains supply using the AC cable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • DAB/DAB+
          DAB
          • info display
          • menu
          • smart scan
          Station presets
          20

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          5W
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Range
          10M (free space)
          Version
          V5.0

        • Convenience

          Backlight color
          white
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Alarm

          Kitchen timer
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          4

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          206.6  mm
          Product height
          140.6  mm
          Product depth
          106  mm
          Product weight
          0.86  kg
          Packaging Depth
          144  mm
          Packaging Height
          186  mm
          Packaging Width
          296  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.31  kg

