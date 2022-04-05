2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
The kitchen radio
Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Prep dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM, and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you’ll get the recipe just right.
DAB+
Bluetooth®
Using the plug socket for your food mixer? Keep the music going with batteries instead. When you're done whisking, plug the portable radio into a mains supply using the AC cable.
3.5
of 5
11
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Saint Jimmy
05/04/2022
Australia
Verified buyer
Excellent
Beautiful design, great functionality and easy to use
Pros
Plenty of preset slots, smooth wooden frame
Cons
Weak signal on DAB+ stations
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2021-03-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2021-03-05
Pa fantastic
15/01/2021
Australia
The product looks and sounds good.
Easy to select chosen stations. Display very clear and easy to read.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2020-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2020-12-15
TractormanMartin
28/04/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Quality radio from Philips
Looked for a quality radio and found this one from Philips as we have had and still are having good service from another radio that we purchased from this manufacturer some years ago. Sound is very good and looks great
Pros
Easy tuning and setup
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2022-03-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio
Date of Use 2022-03-28