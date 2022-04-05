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Discontinued

Portable Radio

TAR5505/79

3.5

| (11) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

The kitchen radio

Whip up an omelette to your morning playlist. Prep dinner while you stream a podcast. With DAB+, FM, and Bluetooth, this portable radio brings your kitchen to life. Plus, the kitchen timer function ensures you’ll get the recipe just right.

See all benefits

The kitchen radio

  • DAB+

  • Bluetooth®

Buttons on the front for source, tuning, presets, and more

Compact and convenient

Using the plug socket for your food mixer? Keep the music going with batteries instead. When you're done whisking, plug the portable radio into a mains supply using the AC cable.

Bluetooth. Stream, music, podcasts, and more

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

11

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2

05/04/2022

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Excellent

Beautiful design, great functionality and easy to use

Pros

Plenty of preset slots, smooth wooden frame

Cons

Weak signal on DAB+ stations

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2021-03-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2021-03-05

15/01/2021

Australia

Australia

The product looks and sounds good.

Easy to select chosen stations. Display very clear and easy to read.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2020-12-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2020-12-15

28/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Quality radio from Philips

Looked for a quality radio and found this one from Philips as we have had and still are having good service from another radio that we purchased from this manufacturer some years ago. Sound is very good and looks great

Pros

Easy tuning and setup

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2022-03-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5505 Portable Radio

Date of Use 2022-03-28

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