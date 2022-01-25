2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
TAR5005/79
Versatile home radio
This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that’s perfect for guests.
DAB+
A light wood cabinet surrounds the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. The black gloss display panel shows station information, and the time. There are buttons on top of the radio for tuning, source selection, and more.
3.6
of 5
7
Reviews
Evster
25/01/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Looks great and does the job perfectly!
Perfect clock and radio, looks stylish and is nice and compact. The light from the display can be dimmed, so isn't a problem. If you spend sometime getting used to the functions, it's really easy to understand. Would definitely recommend.
Pros
Compact design and silent, no ticking like a clock.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2020-12-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2020-12-25
Mark 1959
14/09/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very impressive sound.
Very easy to use. Good D.A.B. reception. Simple intuitive controls.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2020-08-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2020-08-14
Carolissa
24/12/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good quality sound.
Yes, there are lots of things about this radio that I really like: the sound is very good for such a small radio, and it sits neatly on my bedside table. It’s also an attractive little piece of kit. The downside is I have been unable to dim the display, and have not successfully set a wakeup alarm yet. A lot of the controls are quite difficult to interpret but I think with time I will find it a bit easier to use. I would recommend this if you’re looking for a very small radio with a good sound.
Pros
Smalll, neat, good sound.
Cons
Some controls, such as setting extra preset stations, are difficult to understand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2022-11-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio
Date of Use 2022-11-24