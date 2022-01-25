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Discontinued

Clock Radio

TAR5005/79

3.6

| (7) Reviews

Versatile home radio

This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that’s perfect for guests.

See all benefits

Versatile home radio

  • DAB+

Beautiful design that fits right in

A light wood cabinet surrounds the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. The black gloss display panel shows station information, and the time. There are buttons on top of the radio for tuning, source selection, and more.

Clear, simple black-gloss display

Weight 0.52 kg

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

7

Reviews

1

25/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Looks great and does the job perfectly!

Perfect clock and radio, looks stylish and is nice and compact. The light from the display can be dimmed, so isn't a problem. If you spend sometime getting used to the functions, it's really easy to understand. Would definitely recommend.

Pros

Compact design and silent, no ticking like a clock.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2020-12-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2020-12-25

14/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very impressive sound.

Very easy to use. Good D.A.B. reception. Simple intuitive controls.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2020-08-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2020-08-14

24/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good quality sound.

Yes, there are lots of things about this radio that I really like: the sound is very good for such a small radio, and it sits neatly on my bedside table. It’s also an attractive little piece of kit. The downside is I have been unable to dim the display, and have not successfully set a wakeup alarm yet. A lot of the controls are quite difficult to interpret but I think with time I will find it a bit easier to use. I would recommend this if you’re looking for a very small radio with a good sound.

Pros

Smalll, neat, good sound.

Cons

Some controls, such as setting extra preset stations, are difficult to understand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2022-11-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR5005 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2022-11-24

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