    Clock Radio

    TAR5005/79
      Clock Radio

      TAR5005/79
      This small DAB+/FM radio looks great wherever you put it. The wooden cabinet and fabric speaker cover add a dash of minimalist warmth to any room. You get crystal-clear reception, plus a Gentle Wake alarm function that’s perfect for guests. See all benefits

      Clock Radio

      Clock Radio

        • DAB+

        Perfect in any room

        From morning grooves to late-night sounds, this radio fits perfectly on small tables, slim countertops, or the bookshelf. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations.

        Beautiful design that fits right in

        A light wood cabinet surrounds the speaker, which is covered in grey speaker fabric. The black gloss display panel shows station information, and the time. There are buttons on top of the radio for tuning, source selection, and more.

        Alarm functions for overnight guests

        Set the Gentle Wake function and your guests will wake to a gradually increasing radio volume. You can use the dual alarm function to set two different alarms. Perfect if your guests are likely to snooze through the first alarm.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          1W
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          DAB
          • info display
          • menu
          • smart scan
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • DAB/DAB+

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • DAB
          • FM
          Backlight color
          white
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          95  mm
          Product height
          154.5  mm
          Product depth
          109  mm
          Product weight
          0.52  kg
          Packaging Width
          236  mm
          Packaging Height
          150  mm
          Packaging Depth
          140  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.88  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

