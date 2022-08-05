Hi, Thanks for reaching out to us regarding your Philips Clock Radio. We are sorry to hear of your disappointing experience and hope we can help you have a nice sleep! This clock radio will switch to standby mode automatically after a pre-set period. Kindly try these steps: • Press SLEEP repeatedly to select a period (in minutes). The clock radio switches to standby mode automatically after the pre-set period. To deactivate the sleep timer: Connect the standard size end of a USB cable (not included) to the USB Port on back of the unit and connect the other end to the charging port on your device. • Press SLEEP repeatedly until [OFF] appears. We hope this helps! If you have any further questions, please also get in touch via social media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website www.philips.com/support. One of our colleagues will be happy to help you further! Hope to speak to you soon! Kind regards, Philips Consumer Care