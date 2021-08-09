Search terms

      Clock Radio

TAR4406/79

Wake fully charged

Get up ready to rock. This FM clock radio will charge your mobile device while you sleep--and wakes you with a gently rising alarm tone or radio station. There's also a Sleep Timer, so you can fall asleep listening to the radio too.

      Get up ready to rock. This FM clock radio will charge your mobile device while you sleep--and wakes you with a gently rising alarm tone or radio station. There’s also a Sleep Timer, so you can fall asleep listening to the radio too. See all benefits

        Wake fully charged

        • Mirror finish
        • FM digital tuning
        • USB phone charger
        Mirror-finish display with large clock digits

        Mirror-finish display with large clock digits

        Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm clock radio. The large digits mean the mirror-finished display is easy to see, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume, and tuning.

        USB port. Charge your phone

        USB port. Charge your phone

        A handy USB port lets you use the clock radio's power supply to charge your phone while you sleep. This alarm clock also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock-and your alarm will go off on time.

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite station

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite station

        Drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off automatically.

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume rises gently

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume rises gently

        Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whichever alarm style you have chosen-alarm tone or radio—the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!

        Battery backup in event of power failure

        Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Display
          LED
          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12H
          • 24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          20

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          700 mW
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240V, 50/60 Hz
          Operation power consumption
          <7.5W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W
          Backup battery
          AAA x 2 (not included)

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5V, 1A

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Warranty certificate
          • Quick start guide

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          75  mm
          Product height
          110  mm
          Product width
          110  mm
          Product weight
          0.22  kg
          Packaging Depth
          118  mm
          Packaging Height
          114  mm
          Packaging Width
          133  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.44  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

