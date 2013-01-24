Other items in the box
- Warranty certificate
- Quick start guide
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Wake to crystal-clear radio
Start your day to the stations you love! With DAB+ and FM, this clock radio brings you hundreds of crackle-free stations to choose from. Listening in the evening? The sleep timer function makes sure you won’t leave the radio on all night. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake to crystal-clear radio
Start your day to the stations you love! With DAB+ and FM, this clock radio brings you hundreds of crackle-free stations to choose from. Listening in the evening? The sleep timer function makes sure you won’t leave the radio on all night. See all benefits
Wake to crystal-clear radio
Start your day to the stations you love! With DAB+ and FM, this clock radio brings you hundreds of crackle-free stations to choose from. Listening in the evening? The sleep timer function makes sure you won’t leave the radio on all night. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake to crystal-clear radio
Start your day to the stations you love! With DAB+ and FM, this clock radio brings you hundreds of crackle-free stations to choose from. Listening in the evening? The sleep timer function makes sure you won’t leave the radio on all night. See all benefits
Clock Radio
Philips shop price
Total:
From nonstop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations. The display shows the time clearly.
Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.
The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.
This alarm clock automatically syncs time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.
The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.
Clock
Alarm
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions