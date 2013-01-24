Home
      Wake to crystal-clear radio

      Start your day to the stations you love! With DAB+ and FM, this clock radio brings you hundreds of crackle-free stations to choose from. Listening in the evening? The sleep timer function makes sure you won't leave the radio on all night.

        Wake to crystal-clear radio

        • DAB+
        • Dual alarm

        Crackle-free radio reception at your fingertips

        From nonstop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations. The display shows the time clearly.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to the radio

        Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

        Dual alarm. One clock, two wakeup calls

        The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

        Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

        This alarm clock automatically syncs time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume slowly increases

        The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Display
          LCD
          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12H
          • 24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          • DAB radio
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • DAB/DAB+
          DAB
          • info display
          • menu
          • smart scan
          No. of preset stations
          20 (FM), 20 (DAB)

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          1W
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Convenience

          Backlight color
          White
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low
          Volume control
          Up/ Down

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240V, 50/60 Hz
          Operation power consumption
          <3W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W
          Backup battery
          AAA x 2 (not included)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Warranty certificate
          • Quick start guide

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          54  mm
          Product height
          131  mm
          Product width
          131  mm
          Product weight
          0.268  kg
          Packaging Depth
          60  mm
          Packaging Height
          170  mm
          Packaging Width
          136  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.414  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

