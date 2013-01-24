  • Free delivery nation wide

    TAR3306/79
      Always clear. Always on time.

      Wake to a favorite radio station or an alarm tone with this slimline FM clock radio. A gently rising volume eases you into the day, and the Sleep Timer lets you drift off to the radio at night. A big display makes it easy to see the time. See all benefits

      Always clear. Always on time.

      Always clear. Always on time.

      Wake to a favorite radio station or an alarm tone with this slimline FM clock radio. A gently rising volume eases you into the day, and the Sleep Timer lets you drift off to the radio at night. A big display makes it easy to see the time. See all benefits

      Always clear. Always on time.

        Always clear. Always on time.

        • Large, clear display
        • FM digital tuning
        • Dual alarm

        Clear, simple display with large clock digits

        Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm clock radio. The large digits mean the display is easy to see from any angle, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume, and tuning.

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite station

        Drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off automatically.

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume rises gently

        Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whichever alarm style you have chosen-alarm tone or radio—the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!

        Battery backup in event of power failure

        Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

        Technical Specifications

        • Clock

          Display
          LED
          Type
          Digital

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • FM radio
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          FM frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          No. of preset stations
          20

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          400 mW
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Power

          Power type
          AC Input
          AC power input
          100-240V, 50/60 Hz
          Operation power consumption
          <3W
          Standby power consumption
          <1W
          Backup battery
          AAA x 2 (not included)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Warranty certificate
          • Quick start guide

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          65  mm
          Product height
          96  mm
          Product width
          186  mm
          Product weight
          0.3  kg
          Packaging Depth
          76  mm
          Packaging Height
          101  mm
          Packaging Width
          244  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.44  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide

