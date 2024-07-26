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Clock Radio

TAR3306/79

3.1

| (16) Reviews

Always clear. Always on time.

Wake to a favourite radio station or an alarm tone with this slimline FM clock radio. A gently rising volume eases you into the day, and the Sleep Timer lets you drift off to the radio at night. A big display makes it easy to see the time.

See all benefits

Always clear. Always on time.

  • Large, clear display

  • FM digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

Clear, simple display with large clock digits

Tell the time at a glance with this FM alarm clock radio. The large digits mean the display is easy to see from any angle, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your room. Simple controls take care of setting the alarm, volume, and tuning.

Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use either an alarm tone or the radio. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite station

Drift into a restful sleep with your favourite radio station playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected station for up to two hours. Once your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off automatically.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

16

Reviews

26/07/2024

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Compact, convenient, clear face and great sound

I really like this clock radio. Easy to install and get to use.

Pros

Size, sound output, great clear clock

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2024-03-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2024-03-25

26/05/2024

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Phillips Clock

The Phillips Alarm ⏰️ clock is exceptional. The settings are easy to use One of the best features is the size of the digits, large & clear. My husband & I are thrilled with all of the Phillips products

Pros

Ease of use

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2024-04-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio

Date of Use 2024-04-25

08/09/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Much inproved over my current AJ3116 clock radio.

My current AJ3116 clock radio has poor sound, with horrible buttons that squeak and creak when pressed. The new TAR3306 has clear sound, the buttons are firm and not squishy when pressed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAR3306 Clock Radio

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