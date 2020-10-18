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    • Wake up ready to go Wake up ready to go Wake up ready to go

      Clock Radio

      TAR3205/98

      Wake up ready to go

      Keep it simple with this FM digital clock radio. Plenty of presets make station navigation a breeze, and you can set the alarm to wake you to a gently rising radio volume. Want to sleep in? Just reach out and hit the snooze button.

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      Clock Radio

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      Wake up ready to go

      • FM, Digital tuning
      • Dual alarm

      FM digital radio

      The FM tuner delivers clear reception, and you can set up to 10 presets for your favorite stations. The display shows the time clearly.

      Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to the radio

      Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

      Dual alarm. One clock, two wakeup calls

      The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and the Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing radio volume to ease you into the day.

      Battery backup if the power fails

      This alarm clock has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        200 mW
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        2"
        Number of full range drivers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        No
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        No. of preset stations
        10
        RDS
        No
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <1W
        Power type
        DC Input
        Backup battery
        AAA x 2 (not included)
        AC power input
        100-240V, 50/60 Hz
        Operation power consumption
        <3W

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        13.6  cm
        Depth
        6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11057 1
        Gross weight
        0.367  kg
        Nett weight
        0.204  kg
        Tare weight
        0.163  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5.4  cm
        Width
        13.1  cm
        Depth
        13.1  cm
        Weight
        0.204  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Warranty certificate
        • Quick start guide
        • AC power adaptor

      • Alarm

        Alarm source
        • Buzzer
        • FM radio
        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins

      • Clock

        Display
        LED
        Type
        Digital

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Warranty certificate
      • Quick start guide
      Badge-D2C

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