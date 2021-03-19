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    • The classic companion The classic companion The classic companion

      Portable Radio

      TAR2506/79

      The classic companion

      From kitchen to bathroom to garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analog radio is easy to tune, sounds great, and it looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power.

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      Portable Radio

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      The classic companion

      • FM/MW
      • Analog tuning
      • AC or battery power
      Classic design. Easy to tune

      Classic design. Easy to tune

      This analog FM/MW radio looks great in almost any room. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale.

      Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

      Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

      Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favorite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.

      Simple controls. Large volume dial

      Simple controls. Large volume dial

      You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/MW signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

      Place it anywhere

      Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall outlet, or insert two D batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony, or a picnic in the backyard.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        300 mW
        Sound System
        Mono
        Sound enhancement
        tone control
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        3.5"
        Number of full range drivers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        No
        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        RDS
        No

      • Power

        Battery type
        D size (LR20)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 12026 6

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        90  mm
        Product depth
        67  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.972  kg
        Packaging Height
        195  mm
        Packaging Width
        235  mm
        Product width
        210  mm
        Product height
        149  mm
        Product weight
        0.67  kg

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        No
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        No

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate
      Badge-D2C

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