    TAR2506/79
      From kitchen to bathroom to garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analog radio is easy to tune, sounds great, and it looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power.

        The classic companion

        • FM/MW
        • Analog tuning
        • AC or battery power

        Classic design. Easy to tune

        This analog FM/MW radio looks great in almost any room. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale.

        Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

        Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favorite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.

        Simple controls. Large volume dial

        You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/MW signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

        Place it anywhere

        Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall outlet, or insert two D batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony, or a picnic in the backyard.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Sound

          Output power
          300 mW RMS
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Sound enhancement
          tone control

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5mm)

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 220-240V
          • 50/60 Hz
          Battery type
          D size (LR20)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          67  mm
          Product height
          149  mm
          Product width
          210  mm
          Product weight
          0.67  kg
          Packaging Width
          235  mm
          Packaging Depth
          90  mm
          Packaging Height
          195  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.972  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

