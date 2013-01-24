Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones,

    TAPN505BK/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Always there. No distractions Always there. No distractions Always there. No distractions
      -{discount-value}

      Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones,

      TAPN505BK/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Always there. No distractions

      Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized. See all benefits

      Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones,

      Always there. No distractions

      Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized. See all benefits

      Always there. No distractions

      Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized. See all benefits

      Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones,

      Always there. No distractions

      Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones,

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Always there. No distractions

        Hi-Res Audio wireless ANC neckband

        • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
        • In-ear
        • Neckband

        9 hours play time (7 hours with Active Noise Canceling)

        No matter what your day holds, these wireless in-ear headphones keep going. A single charge takes just 2 hours, and gives you 9 hours of play time. If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

        Active Noise Canceling. No distractions

        Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

        Detailed sound. Powerful bass

        Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

        Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        These wireless headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

        Slender neckband for all-day wearing. Carry pouch

        The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck. Vibration Mode ensures you won't miss a call-even if you're deep into your music or have the earbuds around your neck.

        3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers.

        Three sizes of interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers create a perfect seal. Flexible wing tips fit securely under the ridge of your ear. No matter how hard you go, these sports headphones stay where you need them.

        Google Assistant. Manage your life on the move

        Manage your life without taking out your phone: just ask Google Assistant. A simple button-press on the neckband activates the assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play

        If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

        12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

        Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes
          Travel case
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Music play time
          9  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          160* hr
          Talk time
          9 hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency range
          7 - 40 000 Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Speaker diameter
          12.2 mm

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10185 9
          Height
          24.7  cm
          Length
          43.2  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Width
          38.3  cm
          Gross weight
          7.93  kg
          Nett weight
          0.816  kg
          Tare weight
          7.114  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10185 2
          Height
          22  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          Width
          17  cm
          Gross weight
          0.26  kg
          Nett weight
          0.034  kg
          Tare weight
          0.226  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Actual results may vary

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now