    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    TAPH802BK/00
    • Sleek design. 30 hours play time Sleek design. 30 hours play time Sleek design. 30 hours play time
      Sleek design. 30 hours play time

      Wherever your week takes you. These wireless over-ear headphonesmake your commute more enjoyable with balanced, detalied sound and up to 30 hours play time. If you need more, quick charging gives you between 2 and 6 hours extra power See all benefits

        Sleek design. 30 hours play time

        Hi-Res Audio wireless headphones

        • 40mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear

        Every commute. 30 hours play time.

        Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

        Detailed sound. Powerful bass

        Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencie

        Flexible design

        These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

        Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours play

        Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

        Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play

        If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.

        Perfectly tuned comfort

        Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there¡¯ll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

        Excellent passive noise isolation. Be immersed

        creating a seal that passively isolates external noise.

        Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

        Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a Hi-Res source, you¡¯ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that¡¯s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs¡ªfor a brilliantly lifelike performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes
          Audio cable
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.2
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Music play time
          30  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          200* hr
          Talk time
          30* hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency range
          7 - 40 000 Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          98  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          EAN
          48 95229 10189 0
          Depth
          7  cm
          Height
          25  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          Width
          21.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.588  kg
          Nett weight
          0.26  kg
          Tare weight
          0.328  kg

        • Outer Carton

          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10189 7
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          23.7  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Width
          22.9  cm
          Gross weight
          2.187  kg
          Nett weight
          0.78  kg
          Tare weight
          1.407  kg

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20046 3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

