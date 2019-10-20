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    • Sleek design. 30 hours play time Sleek design. 30 hours play time Sleek design. 30 hours play time

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      TAPH802BK/00

      Sleek design. 30 hours play time

      Wherever your week takes you. These wireless over-ear headphonesmake your commute more enjoyable with balanced, detalied sound and up to 30 hours play time. If you need more, quick charging gives you between 2 and 6 hours extra power

      See all benefits

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      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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      Sleek design. 30 hours play time

      Hi-Res Audio wireless headphones

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear

      Every commute. 30 hours play time.

      Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

      Detailed sound. Powerful bass

      Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencie

      Flexible design

      These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.

      Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours play

      Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

      Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play

      If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

      Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.

      Perfectly tuned comfort

      Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there¡¯ll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.

      Excellent passive noise isolation. Be immersed

      creating a seal that passively isolates external noise.

      Hi-Res Audio. Hear every detail

      Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a Hi-Res source, you¡¯ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that¡¯s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs¡ªfor a brilliantly lifelike performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        7 - 40 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        98  dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        23.7  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        22.9  cm
        Gross weight
        2.187  kg
        Height
        26  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10189 7
        Nett weight
        0.78  kg
        Tare weight
        1.407  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        30  hour(s)
        Standby time
        200* hr
        Talk time
        30* hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25  cm
        Width
        21.5  cm
        Depth
        7  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10189 0
        Gross weight
        0.588  kg
        Nett weight
        0.26  kg
        Tare weight
        0.328  kg

      • Accessories

        Audio cable
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20046 3

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