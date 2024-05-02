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    • Super slim. Feature packed. Super slim. Feature packed. Super slim. Feature packed.

      Internet Radio

      TAM2805/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Super slim. Feature packed.

      Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck.

      See all benefits

      Internet Radio

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      Super slim. Feature packed.

      • DAB+
      • Spotify connect
      • Bluetooth®

      One small system for all your music

      Looking for something to listen to? This micro system gives you crackle-free digital or internet radio from thousands of stations around the world. You can stream music, podcasts, and more via Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources.

      Perfect for smaller spaces

      You can leave this slender micro system free-standing on the included foot, or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

      Easy streaming. Epic listening

      Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

      Convenience and control

      An easy-to-use remote puts key system functions at your fingertips. The colorful display panel shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect, and station logos when you use internet radio or DAB+.

      Alarm. Wake to your favorite radio station, or a tone

      A handy alarm function makes this slender micro system perfect for bedrooms. Wake up smiling to your favorite radio station. Or go for a simple alarm tone.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Volume Control
        Digital up/down
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control
        • bass reflex speaker system
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Frequency response
        63-20000 Hz
        Sound mode
        • Pop
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Classic
        • Flat
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        10W
        Speaker impedance
        6 ohm

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        2.75"
        Number of full range drivers
        2
        Driver configuration
        Full range
        Number of sound channels
        2.0

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        10M (free space)
        Headphone jack
        1x 3.5mm
        Audio in
        3.5mm
        WiFi
        802.11 a/b/g/n
        DLNA Standard
        n.a.
        Smart Home
        Spotify Connect

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna (75 ohm)
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • DAB/DAB+
        • Internet Radio
        Station presets
        20 FM, 20 DAB
        RDS
        Yes.
        Tuner type
        Digital

      • Convenience

        Remote Control
        Yes
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Sleep timer
        Yes
        Display screen type
        2.4" TFT
        Clock update
        DAB / Internet radio
        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarms
        Yes, Buzzer, Internet radio, DAB, FM

      • Compatibility

        Smartphone/tablet APP control
        No

      • Power

        Adaptor type
        AC external
        Power supply
        110-240V, 50/60Hz

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        31.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        45.5  cm
        Depth
        15.6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        Gross weight
        2.807  kg
        Nett weight
        1.707  kg
        Tare weight
        1.1  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC power adaptor
        • FM antenna
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Wall mounting bracket
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet

      • Design

        Wall mountable
        Yes
        System components
        Main unit

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        400 x 220 x 110  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        1.71  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power adaptor
      • FM antenna
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Wall mounting bracket
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet
      Badge-D2C

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