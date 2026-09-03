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Micro systems

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Philips
Internet Radio

TAM2805/79
  • DAB+
  • Spotify connect
  • Bluetooth®
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Philips
Micro Music System

TAM3205M2/79
  • Bass reflex speakers
  • 20 W
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • FM, CD, USB, Audio-in
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Philips
Micro Music System

TAM6500/79
  • 100 W max (50 W RMS)
  • Bluetooth® 6.0, Auracast™
  • FM radio
  • CD/USB/audio-in
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