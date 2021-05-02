Search terms

    Wireless Headphone

    TAH6506BK/00
    • Every moment. Every day. Every moment. Every day. Every moment. Every day.
      Bluetooth
      Every moment. Every day.

      These strikingly slender wireless headphones are all about focus. Wherever you listen, Active Noise Canceling lets you sink into the music you love. Multitasking is easy too-you can pair simultaneously with two devices. See all benefits

        Every moment. Every day.

        • Active Noise Canceling
        • Slim and lightweight
        • Multipoint pairing
        Focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

        Focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

        Want to reduce noise when you're on the go? Internal mics in the ear cups of these wireless over-ear headphones filter out the engine noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love.

        Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

        Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

        Streamline your working day. These wireless headphones can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone.

        Slim over-ear design. Distinctive looks

        The oval ear-cups and slender frame lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. 32 mm drivers deliver deep bass and clear, detailed sound.

        30 hours play time. 25 with Active Noise Canceling

        With 30 hours play time from a single charge-or 25 hours with Active Noise Canceling activated-these wireless on-ear headphones are with you all day long. A full charge takes 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.

        Integrated controls. Clear calls

        Buttons and a dial on the ear cups let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. Calls are nice and clear, and you can pair your headphones with two devices simultaneously.

        Easy storage. Flat-folding and compact-folding design

        The ear cups swivel to allow the headphones to fold flat-perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into the included soft pouch.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Sensitivity
          112 dB (1K Hz)
          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          20 mW
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • ANC features

          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes
          ANC technology
          FB
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          Microphone for ANC
          2 mic

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          1 mic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Supported codec
          SBC
          Maximum range
          Up to 10
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Detachable cable
          Yes
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Wireless
          Yes
          Headphone socket
          3.5 mm

        • Convenience

          Type of controls
          Button
          Automatic power off
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Foldable design
          Flat / In-ward
          Wearing style
          Headband
          Ear fitting
          Over-ear
          Earcup type
          Closed-back
          Ear coupling material
          Synthetic leather

        • Power

          Music play time (ANC off)
          30 hr
          Music play time (ANC on)
          25 hr
          Talk time
          30 hr
          Battery type(Headphones)
          Lithium Polymer (built-in)
          Battery capacity(Headphones)
          300 mAh
          Charging time
          2
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 2 hrs
          Number of batteries
          1 pcs
          Battery weight (Total)
          7.08 g
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant support
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant

        • Accessories

          Audio cable
          3.5mm stereo cable, L=1.2m
          Carrying case
          1 pcs Soft case
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 500 mm
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          20.5
          Width
          15.5
          Height
          24
          Gross weight
          1.086
          Nett weight
          0.435
          Tare weight
          0.651
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11759 1

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Box
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Height
          22.5
          Width
          18.5
          Depth
          4.5
          Gross weight
          0.293
          Nett weight
          0.145
          Tare weight
          0.148
          EAN
          48 95229 11759 4

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          19
          Width
          16.5
          Depth
          3.8
          Weight
          0.145

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20195 8

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

