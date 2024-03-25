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    • Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days! Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days! Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
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      4000 series On-ear wireless headphones

      TAH4209BK/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!

      With up to 55 hours of playback, these wireless on-ear headphones will keep you happy for days between charges. You get great sound, Dynamic Bass for deeper bass even at low volumes, and you can activate a low lag setting for videos.

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      4000 series On-ear wireless headphones

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      Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!

      • Lightweight on-ear headphone
      • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
      • Up to 55 hours play time
      • Clear calls
      So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

      So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

      These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      You get great sound from the 32 mm drivers, and decent passive noise isolation from the on-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if you're listening quietly.

      Up to 55 hours play time. USB-C charging

      Up to 55 hours play time. USB-C charging

      With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 2 hours.

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Beautifully portable compact-fold design

      Bring them with you! With their stylish matte colorways and foldable design, there's nowhere you can't go with these on-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

      Convenient multi-function button on right ear cup

      A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or movies, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      You can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass or turn on the low-latency setting when watching videos. There's also a range of preset sound styles: 'Voice' is ideal for podcasts! Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set the timer on the app and they'll power down automatically.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, love what you hear! These wireless headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        112 dB (1K Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.3
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20.00  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        17.00  cm
        Gross weight
        1.170  kg
        Height
        28.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 13973 9
        Nett weight
        0.53  kg
        Tare weight
        0.64  kg

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Received Calls
        • Reject Call
        • Call on Hold
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Music play time
        55  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 2 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        13  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        600  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25.1  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        18  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 13973 2
        Gross weight
        0.303  kg
        Nett weight
        0.178  kg
        Tare weight
        0.125  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        15.5  cm
        Width
        17.6  cm
        Depth
        4.25  cm
        Weight
        0.160  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat / In-ward
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20349 5

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Multi-Function button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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