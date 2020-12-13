Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up.
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Your call. Your space.
40mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Great sound isolation from the closed-back design
Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband
Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.
Inline remote. Easily control music and calls
Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.
Inward folding design for easy portability
Real inward folding which is excellent for travel and let you can work anywhere.
Rich bass, clear sound
Relive all your best dance floor moments over and over. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favorite tracks.
USB in cable with computer firmware as professional headset
USB cable with driver firmware can bring powerful and professional function of a computer headset.
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