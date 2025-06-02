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2000 series
Over-ear wireless headphones
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Superb comfort, great sound
Lightweight over-ear headphones
Natural sound. Extra Bass
Up to 55 hours play time
Clear calls
So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours
These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The lightweight cushioned headband rests gently on your head, while the soft, angle-adjustable ear cups ensure a perfect fit. Each ear cup features premium PU leather padding, offering a smooth, skin-friendly feel that combines lasting comfort with easy maintenance.
Great sound with Extra Bass mode
You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. You can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes.
Up to 55 hours play time with quick charging
With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 10 hours.
Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying
Your voice will come through clearly when youre on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Beautifully portable flat-fold design
Bring them with you! With their flat foldable design, there’s nowhere you can’t go with these over-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat, for easy storage in your pocket or bag.
Convenient multi-function button on left ear cup
The left ear cup features a multi-function button for managing calls and controlling playback, while dedicated volume keys provide intuitive audio adjustment. The power button is thoughtfully positioned for quick on/off access, ensuring effortless daily use.
Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature
Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You’ll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.
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