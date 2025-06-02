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    • Superb comfort, great sound Superb comfort, great sound Superb comfort, great sound

      2000 series Over-ear wireless headphones

      TAH2300BK/97

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Superb comfort, great sound

      Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you’ll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with extra bass, and up to 55 hours of playback.

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      2000 series Over-ear wireless headphones

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      Superb comfort, great sound

      • Lightweight over-ear headphones
      • Natural sound. Extra Bass
      • Up to 55 hours play time
      • Clear calls

      So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

      These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The lightweight cushioned headband rests gently on your head, while the soft, angle-adjustable ear cups ensure a perfect fit. Each ear cup features premium PU leather padding, offering a smooth, skin-friendly feel that combines lasting comfort with easy maintenance.

      Great sound with Extra Bass mode

      You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. You can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes.

      Up to 55 hours play time with quick charging

      With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 10 hours.

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when youre on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Beautifully portable flat-fold design

      Bring them with you! With their flat foldable design, there’s nowhere you can’t go with these over-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat, for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

      Convenient multi-function button on left ear cup

      The left ear cup features a multi-function button for managing calls and controlling playback, while dedicated volume keys provide intuitive audio adjustment. The power button is thoughtfully positioned for quick on/off access, ensuring effortless daily use.

      Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You’ll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Sensitivity
        112 dB (1k Hz)
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.50  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        18.00  cm
        Gross weight
        1.405  kg
        Height
        27.20  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 16638 4
        Nett weight
        0.65  kg
        Tare weight
        0.755  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Music play time
        Up to 55  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 10 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        9.6  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        500  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        24.9  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        20.1  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 16638 7
        Gross weight
        0.373  kg
        Nett weight
        0.216  kg
        Tare weight
        0.157  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19.76  cm
        Width
        16.57  cm
        Depth
        8.29  cm
        Weight
        0.185  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Multi-Function button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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