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    • The Ringo The Ringo The Ringo

      2000 series Wireless on-ear headphones

      TAH2000WT/97

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The Ringo

      Everybody’s in a hurry but you! Slip on these retro-inspired wireless on-ear headphones and rock a laid-back style as you stroll to the beats you love. You get great sound, 26 hours of play time, and a fit so light you’ll barely feel it.

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      2000 series Wireless on-ear headphones

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      The Ringo

      • Retro design, great sound
      • Grab-and-go style
      • Up to 26 hours play time
      • Bluetooth multipoint
      Looks from back then, sound from now

      Looks from back then, sound from now

      These on-ear headphones bring back the style you love—and add a generous helping of warm, modern sound from their 40 mm drivers! With the eye-catching rounded ear cups, you’ll look like you’re rocking a personal cassette player from back in the day. You get a great choice of colors too.

      Long battery life and quick charging

      Long battery life and quick charging

      You get up to 26 hours of play time from a full charge, which takes 2 hours via USB-C. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will get you an extra 6 hours of play time.

      Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

      Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

      Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time, and you can use the Philips Headphones app to manage your connected devices.

      Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

      Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Handy on-ear button controls

      Handy on-ear button controls

      Back in the day, you had to push big, clunky buttons on your cassette player to control the music! Now you get handy button controls on the ear cups for playback, volume, and calls.

      Featherlight headband and spare ear-cup cushions

      Featherlight headband and spare ear-cup cushions

      Come for the iconic looks. Stay for the modern comfort. The Ringo boasts a featherlight headband that easily adjusts for the perfect fit, and you get an extra two sets of soft ear-cup cushions for when you need them.

      Philips Headphones app. The Ringo companion

      Philips Headphones app. The Ringo companion

      Our handy companion app features an in-app equalizer for your sounds, and you can activate dynamic bass when you want to feel the full power of your favorite basslines! You can also use our app to keep your headphones up to date with the latest firmware, manage connected devices, and more.

      Responsible design and packaging

      Responsible design and packaging

      We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These headphones are made with RCS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      Music to podcasts, you’ll love what you hear! These wireless headphones feature large drivers tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you’re into, you’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        123 dB (1k Hz)
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        19.80  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        17.50  cm
        Gross weight
        0.69  kg
        Height
        21.20  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 16641 4
        Nett weight
        0.29  kg
        Tare weight
        0.40  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Music play time
        26  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 6 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        5  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        200  mAh
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        18.8  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        16.8  cm
        Depth
        6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 16641 7
        Gross weight
        0.194  kg
        Nett weight
        0.095  kg
        Tare weight
        0.099  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        15.50  cm
        Width
        14.70  cm
        Depth
        5.00  cm
        Weight
        0.08  kg

      • Accessories

        Others
        2 pairs of extra cushion
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat
        Ear coupling material
        Foam
        Ear fitting
        On-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press Play/Pause button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 47% RCS certified recycled post-consumer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene TE-00132492

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