Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 7 hours play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing another 1 hour.
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In-ear wireless headphones with mic
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Tangle-free tunes
8mm drivers/closed-back
Comfort fit
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Great passive noise isolation
IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Secure, flexible, comfortable
Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
Magnetic earbuds. Flat, tangle-resistant cable
These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together, and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.
Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.
7 hours play time. USB-C charging
The 8 mm neodymium drivers deliver great sound, and you get up to 7 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 1 hour.
3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers
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8 mm neodymium drivers. Great sound
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Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices
One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.
Wing tips for a secure fit. Better passive noise isolation
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