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    • Tangle-free tunes Tangle-free tunes Tangle-free tunes

      In-ear wireless headphones with mic

      TAE1205BK/00

      Tangle-free tunes

      Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 7 hours play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing another 1 hour.

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      In-ear wireless headphones with mic

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      Tangle-free tunes

      • 8mm drivers/closed-back
      • Comfort fit
      • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
      • Great passive noise isolation

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Secure, flexible, comfortable

      Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

      Magnetic earbuds. Flat, tangle-resistant cable

      These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together, and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.

      Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

      Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      7 hours play time. USB-C charging

      The 8 mm neodymium drivers deliver great sound, and you get up to 7 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 1 hour.

      3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers

      -

      8 mm neodymium drivers. Great sound

      -

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

      One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Wing tips for a secure fit. Better passive noise isolation

      -

      Charge for 15 minutes, get 1 hour play time

      -

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        8 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        108.5 dB (1k Hz)
        Distortion (THD)
        <3% THD
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth version
        5.1
        Wireless
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        19  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        11.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.339  kg
        Height
        12.8  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11031 8
        Nett weight
        0.132  kg
        Tare weight
        0.207  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Magnetic earbuds
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Music play time
        7  hour(s)
        Talk time
        5 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15mins for 1 hr
        Battery weight (Total)
        2.2  g
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        100  mAh
        Battery life standby time
        60 hr
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.2  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11031 1
        Gross weight
        0.081  kg
        Nett weight
        0.044  kg
        Tare weight
        0.037  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        64  cm
        Height
        1.5  cm
        Width
        2.5  cm
        Depth
        0  cm
        Weight
        0.015  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear tip

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20150 7

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

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