      6000 series Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

      TAA6709DG/97

      Open your ears. Hit your stride.

      Go for it with the true wireless open-ear buds that always fit perfectly! A soft, comfy hook keeps these buds in place no matter how you love to move—and the open-ear design means you’ll hear your world as well as your music.

      6000 series Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

      6000 series
      6000 series

      Open-ear true wireless sports headphones

      Open your ears. Hit your stride.

      • Open-ear true wireless fit
      • Air conduction
      • IP55 dust/water protection
      • Up to 28 hours play time
      Open-ear true wireless fit. Hear the world, feel the beat

      Open-ear true wireless fit. Hear the world, feel the beat

      The open-ear design of these earbuds means there's no need to play around with different-sized ear tips. Instead, comfortable ear hooks loop around your ears, and a rubberized anchor at the end of each hook gently grips under the back of your ear for extra security and a fit that won't fail.

      Air conduction. Nothing in your ear canal except music

      Air conduction. Nothing in your ear canal except music

      Music, audiobooks, podcasts, workout playlist—you'll enjoy good sound with decent bass whatever you're listening to! Each earbud sits securely on the curve of your outer ear and precision drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you'll hear your surroundings while you listen.

      Get out there. IP55 dust and water resistant

      Get out there. IP55 dust and water resistant

      Walk in the woods. Run in the rain. An IP55 rating means these open-ear buds don't mind sweat, moisture, or dust—so they'll never give you an excuse to stay on the couch! If you're getting your move on outside, a running light keeps you visible.

      Up to 28 hours play time. Slimline charging case

      Up to 28 hours play time. Slimline charging case

      You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for just 5 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      Customizable on-ear touch controls

      Customizable on-ear touch controls

      There are handy on-ear touch controls for music playback, volume, and calls. Prefer to use the left or right earbud? You can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Clearer calls on the go. They’ll hear you, not the noise

      Clearer calls on the go. They’ll hear you, not the noise

      When you're on a call, beamforming mics accurately pick up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, and not the traffic or the chatter of the people standing next to you!

      Philips Headphones app. Your healthy lifestyle companion

      Philips Headphones app. Your healthy lifestyle companion

      Use our companion app to soundtrack more than your workouts! Select Soundscapes to listen to nature sounds or instrumental sound baths—perfect for post-workout cooldowns. Or listen to binaural beats to aid relaxation or focus: you can listen to the beats on their own, mixed with your music, or as a background sound in a soundscape.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        150 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        18 x 10 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        91dB(1KHz, -10dBFS)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.4
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        • SBC
        • AAC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        28.50  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        22.50  cm
        Gross weight
        4.149  kg
        Height
        26.00  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 15966 9
        Nett weight
        2.28  kg
        Tare weight
        1.869  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IP55
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        LED safety lights
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        13.30  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        10.50  cm
        Height
        12.00  cm
        Nett weight
        0.29  kg
        Gross weight
        0.472  kg
        Tare weight
        0.182  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 15966 6

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Music play time
        7 + 21  hour(s)
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        5 mins for 1 hr
        Battery type(Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery type(Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.1  g
        Battery capacity(Case)
        580  mAh
        Battery capacity(Earbud)
        58  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        12.7  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        12.6  cm
        Depth
        3.2  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 15966 2
        Gross weight
        0.135  kg
        Nett weight
        0.095  kg
        Tare weight
        0.04  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 200 mm

      • Design

        Color
        Dark grey
        Wearing style
        Ear-hook
        Ear fitting
        Open-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Open fit

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
        7.50 x 5.50 x 1.80 cm
        Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
        8.50 x 6.00 x 2.50 cm
        Total weight
        0.073 kg

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

