Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Train smarter. In any weather.
Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you find your intensity, and energizing sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Train smarter. In any weather.
Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you find your intensity, and energizing sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits
Train smarter. In any weather.
Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you find your intensity, and energizing sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Train smarter. In any weather.
Get the most out of your training with these waterproof sports headphones. The heart-rate monitor helps you find your intensity, and energizing sound keeps you going. You can track your progress on the Philips Headphones app. See all benefits
In-ear wireless sports headphones
Philips shop price
Total:
Track your heart rate with the built-in monitor. A sensor in the earbud tracks your heartbeat with precision. You'll know when to push it and when to rest. Compatible with open fitness-tracking apps such as Strava and Runkeeper, and the Philips Headphones app.
Run faster. Jump higher. Kick harder. You get clear sound, punchy bass, and 6 hours play time-even when monitoring your heart rate. A single charge takes 2 hours via USB-C, and a speedy 15-minute charge gives you another hour of play time.
Go with the flexible wing tips made from silicone that fit securely under the ridge of your ear. Or opt for the ear hooks that fit comfortably over your ear. A choice of ear-tip covers that let you create the perfect in-ear seal.
You can use the Philips Headphones app to track your heart rate while working out. Or use the app to adjust the sound of the music or podcasts you're listening to. Enhance the bass, tone down the treble, or choose from preset sound styles.
These sports headphones boast an IPX5 soak-proof rating, which means they're resistant to sustained soaking. Sweat hard, train in the rain, or even wear them in the shower.
A stable Bluetooth connection ensures there's no dropping beats when you're out on a run. The multi-function button lets you pause playlists, take calls, adjust the volume, or wake your phone's voice assistant.
inline remote and you're ready to ask your voice assistant anything. Make calls, send messages, and get answers when you're on the move.
A single charge takes 2 hours. If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you another hour of play time.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Power
Design
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton