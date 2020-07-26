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    • From park to street From park to street From park to street

      In-ear sports headphones with mic

      TAA1105BK/00

      From park to street

      Get in the flow with the sweat-resistant headphones that match your moves with clear sound and energizing bass. The flexible ear-hook design keeps the ear buds in place, and the 1.2 m cord is the perfect length for the phone in your pocket.

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      In-ear sports headphones with mic

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      From park to street

      • 15 mm drivers for clear sound
      • ear-hook design for secure fit
      • 1.2 m cable length
      • IPX2 sweat-resistant

      Headphones that stay in, however you move

      The flexible, contoured ear hooks let you adjust these lightweight headphones for a comfortable fit that's perfectly secure. You're free to move without worrying about your headphones dropping out at that crucial moment.

      Clear sound, energizing bass

      Perfectly tuned 15 mm neodymium drivers deliver clear sound, and bass vents enhance the bass performance. The earbuds sit comfortably in the ear, without digging into the ear canal.

      Easy control for music and calls

      Enjoy every minute of your favorite playlists whether you're jogging on sidewalks or hitting park trails. The inline remote lets you control your playlist, wake your phone's voice assistant, and take calls without missing a beat.

      Made for your workout playlists

      Go harder-these sweat-resistant IPX2-rated sports headphones can take it. The 1.2 m cable will easily reach your phone without getting in the way.

      1.2 m cable length

      These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.

      15 mm neodymium drivers and bass vents

      -

      Flexible, contoured ear-hook design for a secure fit

      -

      Inline remote with mic

      -

      IPX2 sweat-resistant

      -

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20 000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        15 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        96 dB (1k Hz)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        35.6  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        21.4  cm
        Gross weight
        1.61  kg
        Height
        17.8  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11044 8
        Nett weight
        0.46008  kg
        Tare weight
        1.14992  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX2
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        10.6  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8.6  cm
        Height
        16.7  cm
        Nett weight
        0.05751  kg
        Gross weight
        0.1785  kg
        Tare weight
        0.12099  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11044 5

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.3  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11044 1
        Gross weight
        0.04583  kg
        Nett weight
        0.01917  kg
        Tare weight
        0.02666  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5.4  cm
        Width
        4  cm
        Depth
        1.8  cm
        Weight
        0.01917  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        • Earhook
        • Open fit

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20121 7

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