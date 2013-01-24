  • Free delivery nation wide

    Coaxial cable

    SWV2204W/10
      Coaxial cable

      SWV2204W/10

      Coaxial cable

      Coaxial cable

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this Pal type Coaxial Cable

        • 10 m
        • Pal Plugs

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        High purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Color coded connectors for instant recognition

        Color coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Molded plug for secure connections

        Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 99487 3
          Quantity
          1

        • Dimensions

          Product length
          23.5  cm
          Product width
          195  mm
          Product height
          56  mm
          Gross weight
          0.36  kg
          Net weight
          0.30  kg
          Tare weight
          0.06  kg

        • Packaging

          Quantity
          0

