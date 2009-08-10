Perfect replacement Universal remote control SRP2008B/86
Perfect replacement Universal remote control SRP2008B/86
Great value for money
A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices.
Great value for money Replaces up to 8 remotes Well-grouped buttons for easy access to specific functions
The buttons of the remote are conveniently grouped together to easily access and operate specific device functions (example: all DVD functions in one area).
URC support service via dedicated website
Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.
Compatible with more than 800 brands
Full compatibility with over 800 brands.
Outer Carton
Length
29.9
cm Number of consumer packagings
6 Width
16.9
cm Gross weight
1.58
kg Height
19.4
cm GTIN
1 87 12581 49329 2 Nett weight
0.87
kg Tare weight
0.71
kg
Convenience
Shock proof
Yes Regulatory approvals
CE Mark Preprogrammed for Philips
Yes Supported devices
CABLE
DVB-T
DVD
DVDR-HDD combo
SAT
TV
VCR
Power
Battery type
AAA
Packaging dimensions
Height
27.5
cm Packaging type
Blister Type of shelf placement
Hanging Width
14.5
cm Depth
2.9
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
87 12581 49329 5 Gross weight
0.183
kg Nett weight
0.145
kg Tare weight
0.038
kg
Infrared Capabilities
Operating distance
33 ft (10 m) Transmitting LEDs
1 Universal IR code database
Yes Number of brands in database
Over 800
Setup
Setup Method
on device
