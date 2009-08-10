Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Perfect replacement

    Universal remote control

    SRP2008B/86
    Find support for this product
    • Great value for money Great value for money Great value for money
      -{discount-value}

      Perfect replacement Universal remote control

      SRP2008B/86

      Great value for money

      A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.95

      Perfect replacement Universal remote control

      Great value for money

      A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Perfect replacement

        Perfect replacement

        Universal remote control

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Great value for money

        Replaces up to 8 remotes

        • 8 in 1

        Well-grouped buttons for easy access to specific functions

        The buttons of the remote are conveniently grouped together to easily access and operate specific device functions (example: all DVD functions in one area).

        URC support service via dedicated website

        Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.

        Compatible with more than 800 brands

        Full compatibility with over 800 brands.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          29.9  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Width
          16.9  cm
          Gross weight
          1.58  kg
          Height
          19.4  cm
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 49329 2
          Nett weight
          0.87  kg
          Tare weight
          0.71  kg

        • Convenience

          Shock proof
          Yes
          Regulatory approvals
          CE Mark
          Preprogrammed for Philips
          Yes
          Supported devices
          • CABLE
          • DVB-T
          • DVD
          • DVDR-HDD combo
          • SAT
          • TV
          • VCR

        • Power

          Battery type
          AAA

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          27.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          14.5  cm
          Depth
          2.9  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 49329 5
          Gross weight
          0.183  kg
          Nett weight
          0.145  kg
          Tare weight
          0.038  kg

        • Infrared Capabilities

          Operating distance
          33 ft (10 m)
          Transmitting LEDs
          1
          Universal IR code database
          Yes
          Number of brands in database
          Over 800

        • Setup

          Setup Method
          on device

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Subscribe to our newsletter


            Exclusive member benefits & promotions

            Enjoy $30 off your first order*

            Receive the latest updates on events

            Early access events

            Members only promotions

            Welcome & birthday offers 

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            **Terms & conditions apply

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.