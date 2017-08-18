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Discontinued

ActionFitBluetooth® sports headphones

SHQ7900CL/00

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

Get ready to beat your personal best with Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom sports headphones. Secure fitting, waterproof and wire-free, they offer multiple wearing styles for optimal comfort and pump out deep bass to keep your body moving.

See all benefits

Wireless customizable sports earbuds

PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

  • For indoors and outdoors

  • Bluetooth®

  • Sweat proof

  • Flat cable

Magnetic clip stays attached during your workout

Magnetic clip stays attached during your workout

A magnetic cable clip keeps the cable secure without bouncing while you push yourself harder.

Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

Sporty carrying pouch for easy storage

Keep your headphones safe in the breathable pouch for quick access and easy portability.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

18/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

never had an issue with pairing to any device

This is the only headphones that actually fit my ears properly and do not fall. Sounds is Ok not the best but very good and clear. The only issue I have is with the microphone and the noise cancelation when you are outside.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

16/09/2019

Australia

Australia

Perfect for running or in the gym

I love these headphones and use them often. I can get really sweaty and the ear buds don’t fall out or affect the sound. I can easily take phone calls as well. Unfortunately after 18 months they will not charge anymore I’ve tried everything but they won’t turn on or charge. I hope others get a better run from their headphones and mine were just a dodgy battery.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary