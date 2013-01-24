Home
    ActionFit

    Bluetooth® sports headphones

    SHQ7900CL/00
    PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly
      ActionFit Bluetooth® sports headphones

      SHQ7900CL/00
      PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

      Get ready to beat your personal best with Philips Actionfit WirelessFreedom sports headphones. Secure fitting, waterproof and wire-free, they offer multiple wearing styles for optimal comfort and pump out deep bass to keep your body moving. See all benefits

        PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

        Wireless customizable sports earbuds

        • For indoors and outdoors
        • Bluetooth®
        • Sweat proof
        • Flat cable
        Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

        Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

        Personalize your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.

        Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

        Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

        Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

        Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

        Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

        Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.

        Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

        Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments - and workouts.

        High performance sound pushes you further

        High performance sound pushes you further

        Built to perform. The 13.6 mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to achieve your objectives.

        Lightweight and secure-fit design for sports use

        Lightweight and secure-fit design for sports use

        Stay focused. The secure fit means you don't need to worry about headphones falling out, and thanks to the lightweight design you'll barely notice them on your ears.

        Magnetic clip stays attached during your workout

        Magnetic clip stays attached during your workout

        A magnetic cable clip keeps the cable secure without bouncing while you push yourself harder.

        Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

        Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

        Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

        Sporty carrying pouch for easy storage

        Keep your headphones safe in the breathable pouch for quick access and easy portability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Power

          Battery Type
          LI-Polymer
          Battery weight
          2.1g
          Music play time
          6.5*  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          150* hr
          Talk time
          7* hr

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          PET
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          5 mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.6 mm
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Sound Enhancement
          • Echo Control
          • Noise Reduction
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000 Hz
          Type
          dynamic

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Last number redial
          • Microphone mute
          • Switch between call and music
          • Call on Hold
          Volume control
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Quick start guide
          USB cable
          Included for charging
          Detachable earhook
          1 pair
          Included
          • 3 rubber ear caps
          • protective pouch

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          0.387  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71010 4
          Height
          13.3  cm
          Length
          19  cm
          Nett weight
          0.189  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.198  kg
          Width
          11  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3  cm
          EAN
          69 25970 71010 7
          Gross weight
          0.102  kg
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.063  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.039  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          2  cm
          Weight
          0.023  kg
          Width
          10  cm

