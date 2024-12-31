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Discontinued

ActionFitSports headphones

SHQ1250TBK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Lime
Lime

Bring it on

The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit.

See all benefits

Sweat resistant

Bring it on

  • 13.6mm drivers/semi-closed

  • Earhook

Earhook for stability and comfort

The earhook ensures stability and a comfort fit.

Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

13.6mm drivers deliver powerful sound

Powerful 13.6mm drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated – and moving. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience, keeping you fueled during any workout.

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