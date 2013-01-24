Home
    ActionFit

    Sports headphones

    SHQ1250TBK/00
    Overall rating / 5
    Bring it on
      ActionFit Sports headphones

      SHQ1250TBK/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Bring it on

      The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit.

      ActionFit Sports headphones

      Bring it on

      The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

      Bring it on

      The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

      ActionFit Sports headphones

      Bring it on

      The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

        Bring it on

        Sweat resistant

        • 13.6mm drivers/semi-closed
        • Earhook

        Earhook for stability and comfort

        The earhook ensures stability and a comfort fit.

        Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

        These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

        13.6mm drivers deliver powerful sound

        Powerful 13.6mm drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated – and moving. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience, keeping you fueled during any workout.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Sound

          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Voice coil
          CCAW
          Acoustic system
          open
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Sensitivity
          106 dB
          Speaker diameter
          13.6 mm
          Frequency response
          15 - 22 000

        • Connectivity

          Type of cable
          OFC
          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.0  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          Gold plated

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.595  lb
          Gross weight
          0.27  kg
          GTIN
          2 69 25970 71194 8
          Height
          6.5  cm
          Height
          2.6  inch
          Length
          18.1  cm
          Length
          7.1  inch
          Nett weight
          0.212  lb
          Nett weight
          0.096  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Tare weight
          0.174  kg
          Tare weight
          0.384  lb
          Width
          16.2  cm
          Width
          6.4  inch

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.69  lb
          Gross weight
          1.22  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 25970 71194 1
          Height
          14.2  cm
          Height
          5.6  inch
          Length
          33.3  cm
          Length
          13.1  inch
          Nett weight
          0.847  lb
          Nett weight
          0.384  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.836  kg
          Tare weight
          1.843  lb
          Width
          18.9  cm
          Width
          7.4  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Depth
          1  inch
          EAN
          69 25970 71194 4
          Gross weight
          0.033  kg
          Gross weight
          0.073  lb
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Height
          6.8  inch
          Nett weight
          0.035  lb
          Nett weight
          0.016  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.037  lb
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          5  cm
          Width
          2  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          0.8  inch
          Depth
          2  cm
          Height
          2.4  inch
          Height
          6  cm
          Weight
          0.035  lb
          Weight
          0.016  kg
          Width
          1.4  inch
          Width
          3.5  cm

