2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHQ1250TBK/00
Bring it on
The ultra lightweight SHQ1250 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit.
13.6mm drivers/semi-closed
Earhook
The earhook ensures stability and a comfort fit.
These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.
Powerful 13.6mm drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated – and moving. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience, keeping you fueled during any workout.
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