Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

      BASS+ Headphones with mic

      SHL3175BK/00

      Feel it. BASS+

      Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      BASS+ Headphones with mic

      Similar products

      See all Headband

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      BASS+
      - {discount-value}

      BASS+

      Headphones with mic

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Feel it. BASS+

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Compact folding
      40mm Neodymium speakers

      40mm Neodymium speakers

      40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

      Big, bold bass that you can feel

      Big, bold bass that you can feel

      Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.

      Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

      Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

      The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and great comfort

      Great sound isolation

      Great sound isolation

      Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.

      Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

      Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

      Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        8 - 23,500 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        104 dB
        Type
        dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Cable Connection
        two-sided
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20.7  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        8.1  inch
        Width
        18.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.17  kg
        Height
        22.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98153 2
        Width
        7.3  inch
        Height
        8.8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.576  kg
        Gross weight
        2.579  lb
        Nett weight
        1.270  lb
        Tare weight
        0.594  kg
        Tare weight
        1.310  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5.7  cm
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 98153 5
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Gross weight
        0.303  kg
        Depth
        2.2  inch
        Nett weight
        0.192  kg
        Gross weight
        0.668  lb
        Nett weight
        0.423  lb
        Tare weight
        0.111  kg
        Tare weight
        0.245  lb

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        5  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        18  cm
        Width
        7.5  inch
        Height
        2.0  inch
        Depth
        7.1  inch
        Weight
        0.19  kg
        Weight
        0.419  lb

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter


      Exclusive member benefits & promotions

      Enjoy $30 off your first order*

      Receive the latest updates on events

      Early access events

      Members only promotions

      Welcome & birthday offers 

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
      **Terms & conditions apply

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.