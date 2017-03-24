Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package, these over-the-ear headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
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BASS+
Headphones with mic
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Feel it. BASS+
40mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Compact folding
40mm Neodymium speakers
40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass
Big, bold bass that you can feel
Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.
Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying
The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.
Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort
Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and great comfort
Great sound isolation
Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.
Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.
Remote control for handsfree calls and music
An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
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