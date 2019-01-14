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    • All eyes on you All eyes on you All eyes on you

      Earbud headphones with mic

      SHE2305PP/00

      All eyes on you

      Rock your sounds wherever you go. These earbud headphones are available in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?

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      Earbud headphones with mic

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      All eyes on you

      • 12.2mm drivers/ open earbud
      • integrated mic
      • Pink & purple
      • Ultra comfy

      Bright color-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing

      Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing. The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.

      Lightweight oval-shaped earbuds for comfort

      The oval shape of these lightweight earbuds means you can rock your sounds in real comfort.

      In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls

      The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

      12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

      The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        120cm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        19.7  cm
        Gross weight
        1.298  kg
        Height
        16.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98167 9
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Tare weight
        0.986  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        8  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Gross weight
        0.131  kg
        Tare weight
        0.092  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 98167 6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.2  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        5.2  cm
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 51613 98167 2
        Gross weight
        0.035  kg
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Tare weight
        0.022  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Pink-purple

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