      Wireless noise cancelling headphones

      SHB9850NC/00

      More sound, less noise

      Tune in to a universe of music with the Philips SHB9850NC headphones. Boasting up to 99% noise cancellation they are your ultimate travel companion. Enjoy music easily with smart touch control and one-tap NFC pairing with Bluetooth devices.

      Wireless noise cancelling headphones

      Wireless noise cancelling headphones
      Wireless noise cancelling headphones

      More sound, less noise

      with smart touch controls

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Compact folding
      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

      40mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

      40mm neodymium speaker drivers deliver precision sound

      Finely tuned 40mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and over-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.

      Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

      Compact multi-way folding for easy carrying and storage

      A compact multi-way foldable construction is ideal for an on-the-go companion.

      Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

      Multi-point plays music and calls on two devices at once

      Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.

      Simple NFC one-tap pairing

      Simple NFC one-tap pairing

      Simple NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

      Responsive and user-friendly smart touch controls

      Responsive and user-friendly smart touch controls

      Smart touch controls on the right earshell give control of your music and calls with a tap or a swipe. Tap to play, pause music and answering calls, swipe sideway to change tracks and swipe up and down to change volume. It's time to forget about hunting for buttons.

      ActiveShield Pro™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 99%

      ActiveShield Pro™ noise canceling reduces noise by up to 99%

      ActiveShield Pro™ hybrid active noise canceling techonolgy features four microphones. Two feed-backward microphones are used for canceling low frequencies while feed-forward microphones extend the bandwidth of noise cancellation into mid and high frequencies. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and a greater degree of music optimization in any environment.

      High quality Bluetooth 4.0

      High quality Bluetooth 4.0

      Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0.

      Ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort and a tight seal

      Ergonomic cushions for long wearing comfort and a tight seal

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 16 hours of wireless music

      Enjoy 16 hours of continuous music playback even with Bluetooth and Active Noise Canceling on, 28 hours when only Bluetooth is on and 33 hours when only ANC is on.

      Activate Siri and Google Now with a press on earcan button

      Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.

      Extra audio cable means music can continue without power

      Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, these work with or without a battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        8 - 40 000Hz*
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        109 dB

      • Connectivity

        Audio Connections
        3.5mm Line in
        Cable length
        1.2mm
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Bluetooth version
        4.0
        Cable Connection
        single sided
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        20.6  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        8.1  inch
        Width
        17.8  cm
        Gross weight
        1.345  kg
        Height
        23.7  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70433 2
        Width
        7.0  inch
        Height
        9.3  inch
        Nett weight
        0.825  kg
        Gross weight
        2.965  lb
        Nett weight
        1.819  lb
        Tare weight
        0.52  kg
        Tare weight
        1.146  lb

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Microphone mute
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between call and music
        • Reject a second incoming call
        • Switch between 2 calls
        Volume control
        Yes

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer
        Music play time
        16*  hour(s)
        Standby time
        45* hr
        Talk time
        15* hr

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        21.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Height
        8.5  inch
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 70433 5
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Gross weight
        0.396  kg
        Depth
        2.2  inch
        Nett weight
        0.275  kg
        Gross weight
        0.873  lb
        Nett weight
        0.606  lb
        Tare weight
        0.121  kg
        Tare weight
        0.267  lb

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19.3  cm
        Width
        15.6  cm
        Depth
        4.65  cm
        Width
        6.1  inch
        Height
        7.6  inch
        Depth
        1.8  inch
        Weight
        0.23  kg
        Weight
        0.507  lb

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Included
        USB cable
        Included for charging
        Audio cable
        Extra 1.2 m audio cable
        Airplane adapter
        Included

      • Actual results may vary
      • When using the headphone cable supplied in ANC off mode

