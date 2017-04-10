Search terms

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4205WT/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
      -{discount-value}

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      SHB4205WT/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

        Ultra light. Big sound.

        Gravity defying headphones

        • 12.2mm drivers/ open-back
        • In-ear
        Sleek metallic gloss accents

        Sleek metallic gloss accents

        Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        Remote control for handsfree calls and music

        The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Bass tube for rich bass

        Bass tube for rich bass

        Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

        High-power drivers deliver clear sound

        High-power drivers deliver clear sound

        High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

        Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

        Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

        So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

        Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

        Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

        Super slim neckband is designed to fit everyone. So light you'll forget you're wearing them.

        Never miss a call with vibration mode

        Never miss a call with vibration mode

        The neckband vibrates when calls come in, so you'll never miss a call.

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime

        With 7 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

        Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

        Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          12.2 mm
          Frequency range
          9 - 21 000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          120* hr
          Talk time
          7* hr
          Music play time
          7*  hr

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm
          Depth
          1.5  cm
          Weight
          0.038  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Width
          18.5  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.107  kg
          Nett weight
          0.038  kg
          Tare weight
          0.069  kg
          EAN
          69 51613 99155 8

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          20.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Height
          20.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.418  kg
          Nett weight
          0.114  kg
          Tare weight
          0.304  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 99155 5

        • Inner Carton

          GTIN
          2 69 51613 99155 2
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • Actual results may vary

