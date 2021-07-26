2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
SHB3075WT/00
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.
4.1
of 5
19
Reviews
Steve 70
26/07/2021
Australia
great value for the money
I found it very competitive in price and sound installation so simple
Pros
Easy install on blue tooth
Cons
great sound quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Date of Use 2021-06-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Date of Use 2021-06-25
Magcio
02/05/2018
Australia
Excelent for the price
Great sound, no problems with the bluetooth connection, light, easy to carry and Bass sound is amazing. Very happy with this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
rr82
12/01/2018
Australia
Excellent Value
Very happy with sound quality, comfort and functionality - especially given the product cost in comparison to alternatives. Wireless connection is reliable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Actual results may vary