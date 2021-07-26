ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

BASS+Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

SHB3075WT/00

4.1

| (19) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

Feel it. BASS+

Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Great sound isolation for better listing experience

Great sound isolation for better listing experience

With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.

32mm speaker drivers

32mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

19

Reviews

26/07/2021

Australia

Australia

great value for the money

I found it very competitive in price and sound installation so simple

Pros

Easy install on blue tooth

Cons

great sound quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Date of Use 2021-06-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Date of Use 2021-06-25

02/05/2018

Australia

Australia

Excelent for the price

Great sound, no problems with the bluetooth connection, light, easy to carry and Bass sound is amazing. Very happy with this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

12/01/2018

Australia

Australia

Excellent Value

Very happy with sound quality, comfort and functionality - especially given the product cost in comparison to alternatives. Wireless connection is reliable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary