        Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

        • Blue
        • USB
        3W RMS total output power

        3W RMS total output power

        This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

        Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

        Built-in Digital FM radio

        Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Left/Right speakers

          Speaker driver
          2 x 1.5" Full range
          Driver power range
          0-5W x 1
          Frequency range
          100Hz-20kHz

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Aqua

        • Audio system

          Output power in total
          3W RMS (maximum)
          Frequency range
          60Hz-20kHz
          Signal/Noise ratio
          > 70dB
          THD
          < 1%
          Input sensitivity
          600mV

        • Audio Playback

          Audio supported format
          MP3
          Playback Media
          • USB flash drive
          • MicroSD card
          Playback mode
          • Fast forward and backward
          • Next/previous track search
          • Play and Pause

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LED display

        • Connectivity

          Headphone out
          Yes
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          for charging
          FM antenna
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Built-in lithium polymer
          Music play time
          12  hr

