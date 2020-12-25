Search terms

    Anti-colic nipple

    SCY762/02
      Philips Avent Anti-colic nipple

      Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

      Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby's tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up.

        Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

        Designed to reduce gas

        • 2 pieces
        • Flow 2
        • 1m+
        The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

        The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

        Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

        Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

        A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby

        Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.

        This nipple is BPA free

        Philips Avent anti-colic nipple is made of BPA free material (silicone).

        Compatible with Anti-colic range

        Full Compatibility with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with or without AirFree vent.

        Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

        Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Nipple
          • Silicone
          • BPA free

        • What is included

          Nipple
          2  pcs

        • Nipple

          Flow
          Flow 2 Nipples

        • Functions

          Ease of use
          • easy to clean and assemble
          • leak-free
          Anti-colic valve
          Helps to reduce air ingestion
          Nipple
          Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents nipple collapse, Proven anti-colic system
          Compatibility
          Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0-3 months

