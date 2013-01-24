Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Digital thermometer

    SCH480/20
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • A smile for you and your baby A smile for you and your baby A smile for you and your baby
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Digital thermometer

      SCH480/20
      Overall rating / 5

      A smile for you and your baby

      The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      Philips Avent Digital thermometer

      A smile for you and your baby

      The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals. See all benefits

      A smile for you and your baby

      The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $34.95

      Philips Avent Digital thermometer

      A smile for you and your baby

      The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-thermometers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital thermometer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        A smile for you and your baby

        Happy moments from bath time to bed time

        • Unique and playful design
        • Safe to play with
        • Waterproof and floats
        • Bath and bedroom measurement
        Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

        Comfy bathing at a safe temperature

        Enjoy complete confidence in your baby's bath time comfort. Use the thermometer to check bath water stays between 36.5°C and 38°C. Keep it below 39°C for your baby's safety.

        Upright digital display

        Upright digital display

        We know you already have your hands full. So we designed our accurate digitial display to sit upright for clear and easy reading, even at a glance.

        Great sleep starts with the perfect room temperature

        Help your baby sleep soundly and sweetly by keeping the room temperature around 18°C. Not too cool. Not too cozy. Just right!

        Tactile design with high safety standards

        The bath and bedroom thermometer should be as fun for your baby as it is reassuring for you. So whatever the age of your baby, we made sure it complies with all the safety standards you would expect.

        Tactile design is safe and fun

        Fully waterproof and engineered to float, the bath and bedroom thermometer is a handy companion at bath time. So you and your baby can just enjoy another happy moment together.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Complies with
          EN 71
          Operating temperature range
          10-45  °C

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0-12 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations