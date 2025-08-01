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Philips Avent Digital Thermometer

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Philips AventDigital Thermometer

SCH480/20

Philips Avent Digital Thermometer

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 798.6 kB
  • 1 August 2025

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 8 January 2021

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