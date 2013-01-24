Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF922/06
    Avent
    Compact, effective sterilization
      Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

      SCF922/06
      Compact, effective sterilization

      Compact and easy to use, the Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer enables you to sterilize standard and wide neck bottles in one easy step.

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: $99.95

        Register

        Compact, effective sterilization

        Space saving design

        • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
        • Sterilizes in 10 minutes
        • Fits 5 Philips Avent bottles
        • Space saving 2-in-1 design
        2-in-1 sterilizer design

        2-in-1 sterilizer design

        Efficiently sterilize your bottles and accessories, by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The sterilizer also has a slender design that won't take up much space.

        Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        Natural steam sterilizing kills 99.9% of harmful germs

        The sterilizer uses natural steam to sterilize baby bottles and other products, killing 99.9% of harmful germs without using chemicals. Perfect for giving you peace of mind that all your baby bottles and other products are sterile.

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

        The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        Fast cycle and auto shut off function

        The sterilizing cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.

        Spacious design

        Spacious design

        The sterilizer has a compact design yet cleverly fits up to 5 Philips Avent baby bottles at once.

        Easy to clean heating plate for safe sterilization

        Easy to clean heating plate for safe sterilization

        With our open design you can easily keep the heating plate clean, allowing you to sterilize with clean steam every time.

        Clever multi-function lid design

        Clever multi-function lid design

        The sterilizer's lid has been cleverly designed so that it can be hung on the side of the sterilizer after use or used to take out and stand the baby bottles and other products on.

        Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

        The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Sterilization time
          10 minutes
          Power consumption
          550  W
          Safety Classification
          Class 1
          Voltage
          50-60Hz

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          260x308x180  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Power

          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Compatibility

          Philips-Avent range compatible
          Yes

        • Material

          Polypropylene
          Yes

        • What is included

          Electric steam sterilizer
          1 piece

