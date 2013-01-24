Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    AirFree™ vent

    SCF819/02
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux* Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux* Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent AirFree™ vent

      SCF819/02
      Find support for this product

      Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

      Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the teat full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $10.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent AirFree™ vent

      Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

      Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the teat full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all anti-colic-baby-bottles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        AirFree™ vent

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux*

        • 2 pcs
        Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

        Locks milk in, keeps air out, for easy upright feeding

        The teat stays full of milk, even when the bottle is horizontal, so your baby can drink in a more natural, upright position. This can help reduce reflux, aid digestion, and make feeding time more comfortable for you and your little one.

        Teat stays full of milk, not air

        Teat stays full of milk, not air

        Our unique AirFree™ vent draws air away from the teat, so your baby swallows less air as they drink. This can help reduce common feeding issues such as colic, reflux and gas.

        Easy to clean & assemble, as AirFree™ vent is a single piece

        Easy to clean & assemble, as AirFree™ vent is a single piece

        The AirFree™ vent can be easily assembled with any Philips Avent Anti-colic and Classic+ bottle. Also as the vent is one single piece, cleaning is a breeze.

        Simple to use

        Simple to use

        To start, fill the bottle with milk, place the AirFree™ vent over the rim, and screw on the teat. Tilt the bottle downwards once to fill the teat, and you're ready to go. When feeding, make sure the AirFree™ vent stays on top. The teat will stay full of milk, even when it's horizontal, for easier upright feeding.

        Compatible with all sizes Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles

        Compatible with all sizes Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles

        The Philips Avent AirFree™ vent is compatible with our 4oz / 125 ml, 9oz / 260 ml and 11oz / 330ml Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles. The AirFree vent is not compatible with the Natural bottles.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          AirFree vent
          2  pcs

        • AirFree™ vent

          Material
          PBT & LSR

        • Ease of use

          AirFree™ vent
          Dishwasher & microwave safe, Easy to assemble and clean

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Functions

          Ease of use
          • Easy to clean and assemble
          • 1 piece for easy assembly
          Compatibility
          Full Anti-colic and Classic+ bottle compatibility

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • The AirFree™ vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air. The teat stays full of milk, even when horizontal, for upright feeding. Reducing the air a baby ingests can help ease common feeding issues like colic, gas and reflux.
            • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic compared to a conventional bottle and a significant reduction in fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
            • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying, fussing, gassiness and spit-up.

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order