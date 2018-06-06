We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
days
hours
minutes
seconds
We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

      Philips Avent - Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

      SCF802/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

      The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup has a unique valve and is leak-free, confirmed by moms! It has an anti-slip texture and contoured shape for little hands, helping toddlers confidently develop independent drinking skills.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $14.95

      Philips Avent - Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

      Similar products

      See all Spout cups

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      -
      - {discount-value}

      -

      Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

      Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth

      • My Grippy spout cup
      • 300ml/10oz
      • 9m+
      • 1 pack - Mixed colors
      Advanced valve - leak-proof drinking

      Advanced valve - leak-proof drinking

      There's nothing like a good adventure. Just ask your little one. And when they're on-the-go, this leak-proof sippy cup helps ensure mess-free drinking. The unique valve means liquid only flows when your toddler sips, so you don't have to worry about little spills, or toppling cups. Don't just take our word for it either -  91% of moms agree that this cup is leak-proof*

      Soft bite-resistant spout, for growing teeth

      Soft bite-resistant spout, for growing teeth

      When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's not only gentle on gums, but that can also stand up to developing teeth. My Grippy spout cup delivers on both, thanks to its bite-resistant spout that's soft.

      Contoured shape and anti-slip texture

      Contoured shape and anti-slip texture

      Your toddler will be a confident, independent little drinker in no time, thanks to this cup's easy-grip design. It's contoured shape and anti-slip texture make it easy for little hands to hold.

      Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

      Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

      The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup is made up of only a few parts, making it a breeze to assemble. It comes with a hygiene cap that keeps the spout clean, and all parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience.

      BPA free (0% BPA)

      BPA free (0% BPA)

      Like all our toddler sippy cups, this spout cup is BPA free/0% BPA.

      Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

      Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

      Learning to drink independently is an important step in a child’s development. We try and make the transition from breast or bottle to a sippy cup as easy and as comfortable as we can. We teamed up with healthcare professionals to make sure every bottle and cup we develop stimulates and supports their growing motor and drinking skills. So whether your little one is using a nipple, soft or hard spout, straw or 360° drinking rim, you can be assured it was created with your little one's development in mind. All our drinking solutions are also premium quality, and are of course BPA-free/0%BPA.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size of the cup

        10oz/300ml
        Yes

      • Replacement parts

        Replacement parts
        SCF252/05

      • Features

        BPA free
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Indonesia
        Yes

      • What is included

        Cup
        1
        Snap-on hygienic cap
        1  pcs
        Colors
        Lagoon/Purple or Red/Blue

      • Development stages

        Development stage
        9m+

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Independent home placement tests UK, Sept 2013

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.