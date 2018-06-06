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SCF802/00
Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking
The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup has a unique valve and is leak-free, confirmed by moms! It has an anti-slip texture and contoured shape for little hands, helping toddlers confidently develop independent drinking skills.See all benefits
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Soft, bite-resistant spout cup
Total
recurring payment
There's nothing like a good adventure. Just ask your little one. And when they're on-the-go, this leak-proof sippy cup helps ensure mess-free drinking. The unique valve means liquid only flows when your toddler sips, so you don't have to worry about little spills, or toppling cups. Don't just take our word for it either - 91% of moms agree that this cup is leak-proof*
When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's not only gentle on gums, but that can also stand up to developing teeth. My Grippy spout cup delivers on both, thanks to its bite-resistant spout that's soft.
Your toddler will be a confident, independent little drinker in no time, thanks to this cup's easy-grip design. It's contoured shape and anti-slip texture make it easy for little hands to hold.
The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup is made up of only a few parts, making it a breeze to assemble. It comes with a hygiene cap that keeps the spout clean, and all parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience.
Like all our toddler sippy cups, this spout cup is BPA free/0% BPA.
Learning to drink independently is an important step in a child’s development. We try and make the transition from breast or bottle to a sippy cup as easy and as comfortable as we can. We teamed up with healthcare professionals to make sure every bottle and cup we develop stimulates and supports their growing motor and drinking skills. So whether your little one is using a nipple, soft or hard spout, straw or 360° drinking rim, you can be assured it was created with your little one's development in mind. All our drinking solutions are also premium quality, and are of course BPA-free/0%BPA.
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