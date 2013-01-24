Home
    Philips Avent -

    Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

    SCF802/00
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent - Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

      SCF802/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

      The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup has a unique valve and is leak-free, confirmed by moms! It has an anti-slip texture and contoured shape for little hands, helping toddlers confidently develop independent drinking skills.

      Suggested retail price: $13.95

      Philips Avent - Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

      Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

      The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup has a unique valve and is leak-free, confirmed by moms! It has an anti-slip texture and contoured shape for little hands, helping toddlers confidently develop independent drinking skills. See all benefits

      Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

      The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup has a unique valve and is leak-free, confirmed by moms! It has an anti-slip texture and contoured shape for little hands, helping toddlers confidently develop independent drinking skills. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $13.95

      Philips Avent - Soft, bite-resistant spout cup

      Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

      The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup has a unique valve and is leak-free, confirmed by moms! It has an anti-slip texture and contoured shape for little hands, helping toddlers confidently develop independent drinking skills. See all benefits

        Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

        Bite-resistant spout for developing teeth

        • My Grippy spout cup
        • 300ml/10oz
        • 9m+
        • 1 pack - Mixed colors
        Advanced valve - leak-proof drinking

        Advanced valve - leak-proof drinking

        There's nothing like a good adventure. Just ask your little one. And when they're on-the-go, this leak-proof sippy cup helps ensure mess-free drinking. The unique valve means liquid only flows when your toddler sips, so you don't have to worry about little spills, or toppling cups. Don't just take our word for it either -  91% of moms agree that this cup is leak-proof*

        Soft bite-resistant spout, for growing teeth

        Soft bite-resistant spout, for growing teeth

        When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's not only gentle on gums, but that can also stand up to developing teeth. My Grippy spout cup delivers on both, thanks to its bite-resistant spout that's soft.

        Contoured shape and anti-slip texture

        Contoured shape and anti-slip texture

        Your toddler will be a confident, independent little drinker in no time, thanks to this cup's easy-grip design. It's contoured shape and anti-slip texture make it easy for little hands to hold.

        Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

        Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

        The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup is made up of only a few parts, making it a breeze to assemble. It comes with a hygiene cap that keeps the spout clean, and all parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience.

        BPA free (0% BPA)

        BPA free (0% BPA)

        Like all our toddler sippy cups, this spout cup is BPA free/0% BPA.

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

        Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

        Learning to drink independently is an important step in a child’s development. We try and make the transition from breast or bottle to a sippy cup as easy and as comfortable as we can. We teamed up with healthcare professionals to make sure every bottle and cup we develop stimulates and supports their growing motor and drinking skills. So whether your little one is using a nipple, soft or hard spout, straw or 360° drinking rim, you can be assured it was created with your little one's development in mind. All our drinking solutions are also premium quality, and are of course BPA-free/0%BPA.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Cup
          1
          Colors
          Lagoon/Purple or Red/Blue
          Snap-on hygienic cap
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Development stage
          9m+

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

        • Size of the cup

          10oz/300ml
          Yes

        • Features

          BPA free
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

        • Replacement parts

          Replacement parts
          SCF252/05

            • Independent home placement tests UK, Sept 2013

