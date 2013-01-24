Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Straw Cups

    SCF796/00
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Allows healthy oral development* Allows healthy oral development* Allows healthy oral development*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      SCF796/00
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Allows healthy oral development*

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.* See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $12.95

      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      Allows healthy oral development*

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.* See all benefits

      Allows healthy oral development*

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.* See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $12.95

      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      Allows healthy oral development*

      The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.* See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all straw-cups

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Straw Cups

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Allows healthy oral development*

        Anti-leak valve design to prevent spills

        • Bendy straw cup
        • 200ml/7oz
        • 9m+
        • 1-pack
        Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

        Lower straw is bent for easy drinking 'til the last sip

        The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.

        Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

        Integrated anti-leak valve & flip top design prevent spills

        The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.

        Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

        Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

        The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup can be easily assembled and disassembled. All parts are completely dishwasher safe, for your convenience.

        BPA free materials

        BPA free materials

        The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup is made from completely BPA free materials.

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Healthy oral development

        Healthy oral development

        The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup allows healthy oral development and exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*

        Ergonomic handles and soft straw - ideal for young toddlers

        The cup’s integrated handles are ergonomically designed, making it easy for little hands to hold the cup. The soft flexible straw is gentle on gums while the cup’s lightweight small size is ideal for first straw sips.

        Philips Avent cups follow the development of your child

        Learning to drink independently is a key step in a child’s development. We support children’s journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with teats, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills. Our premium quality solutions are of course BPA-free and developed with convenience and hygiene in mind.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Cup
          1
          Flip top
          1
          Straw
          1

        • Development stages

          Development stage
          9m+

        • Size of the cup

          7oz/200ml
          Yes

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • 90% of 200 surveyed US pediatric dentists agree that the design of our straw cup allows healthy oral development. 89% agree that straw drinking exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength (ind. onl. research, USA, Apr. 2016). Developed with speech pediatricians, dentist, ergonomist and midwife.

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order