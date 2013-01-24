Home
    Philips Avent

    Spout Cup

    SCF753
    Avent
    Avent
    • Sip, no drip Sip, no drip Sip, no drip
      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      SCF753
      Sip, no drip

      The Philips Avent BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no leakage. The soft non-slip handles ensure easy grip for little hands and the hard spout is bite resistant. Easy for your child, convenient for you. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      Sip, no drip

      The Philips Avent BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no leakage. The soft non-slip handles ensure easy grip for little hands and the hard spout is bite resistant. Easy for your child, convenient for you. See all benefits

        Sip, no drip

        Easy transition from bottle to cup

        • Sip no drip
        • 9oz/260ml
        • 12m+
        • Hard spout
        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Angled spout mitigates head tilting

        Angled spout mitigates head tilting

        The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

        Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

        Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

        Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Leak free! Moms confirm

        No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.

        Easy conversion to a free-flow cup

        Simply remove the valve and the sippy cup becomes a free-flow cup.

        Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on-the-go

        Whether at home or on-the-go, the protective hygiene cap always keeps the spout clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
          1  pcs
          Handle with integrated spout
          1  pcs
          Valve
          1  pcs
          Snap-on hygienic cap
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          12 months +

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

        • Material

          Spout cup
          Polypropylene

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          183 x 125 x 90  mm
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          6  pcs
          Product weight
          0.102  kg

