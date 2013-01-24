Home
    Philips Avent

    Spout Cup

    SCF750/00
    Avent
    Avent
    • Easy transition from bottle to cup Easy transition from bottle to cup Easy transition from bottle to cup
      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      SCF750/00
      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      This Philips AVENT BPA free spout cup SCF750/00 is amazingly spill-proof no matter if it is used at home or out and about, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill proof too. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $10.95
      Find similar products

        Easy transition from bottle to cup

        Non-spill, easy sip spout cup

        • 200ml
        • 6m+ Soft Spout
        Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

        Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

        The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

        Soft and flexible spout for an easy first sip

        Soft and flexible spout for an easy first sip

        Measurement scale on the cup

        Measurement scale on the cup

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Soft spout
          1  pcs
          Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
          1  pcs
          Handle
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          6-12 months+

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          0.118  kg
          Net product dimensions excl. attachments
          76 (D) X 112 (W) X 130 (H)  mm
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          6  pcs
          F-box dimensions
          76 (D) X 112 (W) X 168 (H)  mm

