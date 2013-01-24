Home
    Philips Avent

    Glass bottle sleeve

    SCF676/01
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Insulates and protects Insulates and protects Insulates and protects
      Philips Avent Glass bottle sleeve

SCF676/01

      SCF676/01
      Insulates and protects

      The Philips AVENT glass bottle sleeve is ideal for protecting your glass feeding bottles and is specially designed to keep liquids either warm or cool. Due to the convenient opening, you can easily read the scale.

      Suggested retail price: $12.95
      Philips Avent Glass bottle sleeve

      Insulates and protects

      The Philips AVENT glass bottle sleeve is ideal for protecting your glass feeding bottles and is specially designed to keep liquids either warm or cool. Due to the convenient opening, you can easily read the scale. See all benefits

        Glass bottle sleeve

        Philips shop price

        Insulates and protects

        Keeps liquids warm or cool

        • 240ml/8oz
        Fits 8oz/260ml Philips Avent Natural glass bottles

        Fits 8oz/260ml Philips Avent Natural glass bottles

        The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve fits 8oz/260ml Philips Avent Natural glass bottles.

        Insulating material keeps feed warm or cool

        The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve helps keep baby's feed either warm or cool.

        Shock resistant material

        The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve provides shock resistance to help protect your bottles.

        Easily read the scale of the glass bottle

        The opening in the Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve, means you can easily read the scale during your baby's feed.

        Washable at 40° Celcius

        The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve is machine washable at 40° Celcius.

        Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified - safe for baby

        The Philips Avent glass bottle sleeve is Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified - safe for baby

        Available in vanilla/grey and blue/vanilla

        The Philips Avent glass bottle is available in 2 colours: vanilla/grey and blue/vanilla.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Sleeve
          • Oeko-Tex® Class 1 certified
          • Soft polyester

        • What is included

          Glass bottle sleeve
          1 pcs (either grey-vanilla or turquoise-vanilla colored)

        • Design

          Sleeve design
          • Stylish design
          • Open scale
          • Available in 2 colors
          • Glass bottles only

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-12 months

        • Functions

          Material
          Heat and cold insulating

        • Easy to use

          Sleeve use
          • Shock resistant
          • Warm and cool insulating
          • Easy scale reading
          • Fits glass bottles

            Awards

