Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Classic PES baby bottle

    SCF660/17
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Good feeding , good sleeping Good feeding , good sleeping Good feeding , good sleeping
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Classic PES baby bottle

      SCF660/17
      Find support for this product

      Good feeding , good sleeping

      Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. The Philips AVENT Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.** See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $16.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Classic PES baby bottle

      Good feeding , good sleeping

      Fussing is by far the most commonly known crying behavior in babies. The Philips AVENT Advanced Classic feeding bottle significantly reduces colic*** and fussing. Fussing is reduced especially at night.** See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all classic-plus-baby-bottles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Classic PES baby bottle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Good feeding , good sleeping

        Helps settle your baby, especially at night**

        • 1 Bottle
        • 4oz/125ml
        • Newborn flow nipple
        • 0m+
        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

        Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

        Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

        Allows air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy

        As your baby feeds, the unique skirt on the Avent Nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy. Like breastfeeding, your baby controls the milk flow.

        Five different nipple flow rates are available

        Five different nipple flow rates are available

        Five different nipple flow rates are available.

        This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

        This bottle is made from PES - a BPA-Free material

        Only three components for ease of cleaning

        The Philips Avent feeding bottle consists of only three components for ease of cleaning and has an dormal cap for hygienic storage and transportation. In a randomised clinical trial the design of the Philips Avent bottle was compared with another leading brand over a 12 month period. The maternal satisfaction in terms of ease of cleaning (p=0.04) and ease of assembly (p=0.02) was significantly better in the Philips Avent bottle.

        Honey-colored BPA-Free PES material for extra durability

        This BPA-Free bottle (0% Bisphenol A) is made of honey-colored PES material for extra durability

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • What is included

          Advanced Classic Bottle
          1  pcs

        • Bottle

          Capacity
          125  oz
          Material
          • BPA free
          • Highly durable

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Wide neck

        • Functions

          Anti-colic valve
          One piece valve

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0-6 months
          • 0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
              • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order