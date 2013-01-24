Home
    Philips Avent

    Natural teat

    SCF653/27
    Avent
    Avent
    • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed
      Philips Avent Natural teat

      SCF653/27
      The natural way to bottle feed

      Our new teat helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Philips Avent Natural teat

      The natural way to bottle feed

      Our new teat helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

        The natural way to bottle feed

        Avent teat with petal design

        • 2 pieces
        • Medium flow
        • 3m+
        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

        BPA free nipple

        BPA free nipple

        This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

        Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

        Philips AVENT offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips AVENT offers the newborn flow teat with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow teat with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow teat with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow teat with 4 holes (6M+). All teat are available in twin packs.

        Compatible with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle

        We advise to use the Natural feeding teats with Natural bottles only.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Teats
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          Soft, Medium Flow teat
          2  pcs

        • Design

          Nipple design
          • Breast shaped nipple
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Extra wide

        • Nipple

          Flow speed
          Medium flow
          Holes
          3 holes
          Months
          3m+

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Functions

          Nipple
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Extra soft and flexible teat
          Latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          • Natural latch on
          Anti-colic valve
          Advanced anti-colic system

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

