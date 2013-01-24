Search terms
The natural way to bottle feed
Our new teat helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
Natural teat
The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
This nipple is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)
Philips AVENT offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby’s growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips AVENT offers the newborn flow teat with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow teat with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow teat with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow teat with 4 holes (6M+). All teat are available in twin packs.
We advise to use the Natural feeding teats with Natural bottles only.
