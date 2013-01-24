Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Avent Decorated Cup

    SCF609/01
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Avent Decorated Cup

      SCF609/01
      Overall rating / 5

      Hygiene on the go

      This Philips AVENT faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent Decorated Cup

      Hygiene on the go

      This Philips AVENT faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy. See all benefits

      Hygiene on the go

      This Philips AVENT faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent Decorated Cup

      Hygiene on the go

      This Philips AVENT faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all spout-cups

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avent Decorated Cup

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Hygiene on the go

        Non-spill, faster flow drinking cup

        • 340ml
        • 18m+ sport spout
        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

        Removable side clip for attachment to belt or stroller

        Removable side clip for attachment to belt or stroller

        Handy side clip for attachment to a belt or a stroller which can also be removed

        Faster flow and bite resistant spout

        Faster flow and bite resistant spout

        Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

        Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

        Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

        The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

        Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

        Fast flow spout and belt clip fit all Philips Avent cups

        Fit all Philips Avent cups and bottles. Cups are also completely interchangable with the rest of the range, attach to breast pumps or use screw ring and nipple instead of the spout

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Decorated cup 340ml / 12oz
          1  pcs
          Flip top lid
          1  pcs
          Belt/ buggy clip
          1  pcs
          Fast flow spout
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          18 months +

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations