Hygiene on the go
This Philips AVENT faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy. See all benefits
Avent Decorated Cup
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Handy side clip for attachment to a belt or a stroller which can also be removed
Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers
The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.
Fit all Philips Avent cups and bottles. Cups are also completely interchangable with the rest of the range, attach to breast pumps or use screw ring and nipple instead of the spout
